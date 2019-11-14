MISSOULA — Kyle Owens is still trying to figure out the whole Division I basketball thing.
As one of two freshmen, along with point guard Josh Vazquez, who have started both games so far this season for the Montana men’s basketball team, he has already shown flashes of massive upside through two games.
But there has — and will continue to be — a learning curve. One of the biggest being that the 6-foot-8 forward is no longer the tallest guy on the court.
“Being on the court and being an average-height guy, not being the tallest one, its a change for sure,” Owens said Thursday afternoon. “Just making more moves, jump stops, pump fakes, all that kinda stuff.”
Three true freshmen as well as redshirt freshman Eddy Egun have all seen significant time on the court this year and Owens is currently fourth in minutes on the team. Through two games he’s logged 48 minutes and likely would have been on the court more in the Grizzlies’ season opener against Stanford if early foul trouble had not sent him to the bench.
Owens plays both the three and four spots and is a multi-dimensional player. He has already taken five shots from beyond the arc this season and has displayed nice touch around the rim that coincides with some impressive post moves.
While rebounding well, he has also displayed good foot speed and some defensive instincts. Against MSU-Northern, Owens scored 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting and hauled in five rebounds.
In Missoula since late May, Owens has impressed head coach Travis DeCuire and his staff.
“I like the fact he’s letting us coach him up. As a freshman you don’t know what to expect … I thought he was more aggressive in the second outing,” DeCuire said. “I think there is room for a lot of immediate growth for him as we move forward, just finding ways for him to be effective offensively.
“He’s rebounding the ball and I’m excited about where he’s at and where he’s headed.”
There will certainly still be growing pains, as there are with any young player, but the early returns have been promising. He is very obviously a key in the long run for the Grizzlies and a player Montana will be able to build around.
That is, if the Southern California native can adjust to the coming snow and freezing temperatures.
“I’m still worried about the weather,” Owens said with a laugh. “It hasn’t got too cold yet, but that’s gonna be the biggest thing for sure.”
Gaskin’s NCAA waiver denied
Montana guard Naseem Gaskin had his transfer waiver denied by the NCAA, DeCuire confirmed on Thursday afternoon.
A 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard out of Oakland, California, Gaskin was a long shot to get it approved. NCAA rules dictate that unless a player meets an extenuating circumstance, they must sit out a year before they are able to play.
UM filed a waiver on Gaskin’s behalf when he decided to transfer to the school from the University of Utah (players cannot file one on behalf of themselves) and recently the request came back and was not approved. Gaskin, who redshirted last year at Utah, will be eligible for the 2020-21 season along with fellow transfer Michael Steadman.
2020 recruits
As of Thursday evening, two of four known Class of 2020 Montana recruits, Brandon Whitney and Josh Bannan, had signed their National Letter of Intent during the early signing period.
Montana expects the other two — California native Robby Beasley III as well as Australian prospect Hunter Clarke — to sign before the early period ends on Nov. 20.
“It’s a good class. There’s a lot of potential, a lot of talent,” DeCuire said. “We’re talking [some] guys that we expect to compete for playing time early. Which means there’s some depth we may not have ever had.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.