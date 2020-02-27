Montana opened the 2020 Big Sky Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho, and earned points from Jaree Mane.

Mane, a junior from Lewistown, placed sixth out of 15 competitors in the women’s pentathlon with a career-best 3,383 points. Mane was highly successful in her running and throwing events, placing fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (PR 9.09), shot put (36-9.25) and 800 meters (2:27.56).

For Mane, it continued a steady progression she has shown each year of her career. As a freshman in 2018, Mane placed 16th in the event. A year ago she was 11th. Now, as a junior, Mane scored points for her team.

Competing in her first championships, freshman Holly Sudol placed 15th. Sudol finished the day strong with an eighth-place finish in the 800 meters (2:31.39) and ninth-place result in the long jump (16-9.5). Sudol also had a PR of 9.29 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles.

More than halfway through the men’s heptathlon, sophomore Aidan Diggs is in fifth place out of 14 competitors. Diggs started the morning with a win in the 60 meters (PR 6.97), before placing fourth in the long jump (21-11). His day concluded with the shot put (32-3.25) and high jump (5-10).

Diggs — who as a freshman in 2019 placed fifth in the event, in addition to a third-place performance in the decathlon — will finish the heptathlon on Friday with the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000 meters. The 60-meter hurdles is one of Diggs’ top events, currently ranked ninth in the Big Sky in the event.

