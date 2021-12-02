MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team looked well on its way to a blowout win to open Big Sky Conference play. The blowout didn't happen, but the win did.

Montana took a 65-58 win over the Sacramento State Hornets Thursday night in Sacramento as the Grizzlies open Big Sky play with a win. The Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Big Sky) also secured their first road win of the year, snapping an 0-3 mark. Sacramento State (3-4, 0-1 Big Sky) falls for the second straight time.

"One thing about coming to Sac State, it's never a clean win so you take them when you can get them," Grizzlies head coach Travis DeCuire said to Riley Corcoran on the KGVO postgame show.

Four Grizzlies hit double-digit scoring, all within a bucket of each other. Robby Beasley III led the way with 13, but he struggled from the field at just 3 of 8 and 2 of 6 from deep. He did hit 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Brandon Whitney, who returned to the starting lineup after a one-game absence due to an undisclosed leg injury, scored 12, Lonnell Martin Jr. scored 10 and Cameron Parker also scored 10 including a few key buckets late.

Montana jumped out to a 21-4 lead over the hosting Hornets. The Grizzlies were rolling to start, hitting 8 of 12 including seven in a row to bust open a 17-point early lead.

The makings of a blowout, which Montana was on the wrong side of when it faced Oregon Monday, were there. The Grizzlies looked the part of a team wanting to correct the wrongs from a lopsided loss just a few nights ago. The defense kept the Hornets from getting any sort of groove with five turnovers to four points in the first six minutes.

But Sac State answered with a big run over the final 10 minutes of the first half, making things interesting the rest of the way. The Hornets got it to a 31-26 Grizzlies lead at half, bolstered in large part by four first-half treys by Matt FitzPatrick.

"We just got stops," DeCuire said of the big start. "It took us a minute to get going offensively. I think we were a little tight. Really it was our defense and eventually we started getting into transition and attacking the rim."

Montana adjusted, and held FitzPatrick to just one 3 in the second half. The game remained close until the Grizzlies pulled away for good with a 11-2 run — over a near-three minute span — that turned a 47-46 game into a 58-48 lead at the 2:18 mark.

Montana was solid on offense for the most part, shooting 51.1% from the field but struggled from deep at 33.3% on 5 of 15 shooting and went an uncharacteristic 14 of 21 (66.7%) from the charity line. The Grizzlies came in hitting 79.3% from the foul line.

Montana held Sac State to 42.3% shooting from the field, but the Hornets had the big night from 3, which was mostly FitzPatrick who made five of the Hornets seven 3-pointers. Montana forced 17 turnovers and scored 21 points off the miscues.

Up next

It will be a battle of 1-0 Big Sky teams Saturday night. The Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Big Sky) head over to Greeley, Colorado, to face the Northern Colorado (4-5, 1-0 Big Sky). The Bears took a 77-75 win over Montana State in overtime Thursday night. 

