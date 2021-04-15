BUTTE — Sophomore linebacker Braxton Hill made two tackles in Montana's spring season-opener on Saturday. Hill's role has continued to increase on the team, due to the work ethic and persistence that helped him get there in the first place.
Originally from Anaconda, Hill played football and basketball for four years at Anaconda High School. As the all-time leading scorer on the basketball team, playing collegiate football was not always his primary focus.
But as a lifetime Griz fan and brother of Lady Griz basketball great Torry Hill, The University of Montana always seemed like an interesting option for Hill.
"I grew up in Anaconda and my sister played for the Griz," Hill said. "So I was always a Griz fan and when I got the opportunity, I was pumped to head to Missoula and get to work."
Hill was eager to "get to work" upon joining the Griz, but it took constant work in Anaconda to receive the opportunity. Hill played quarterback, linebacker and punter for the Copperheads, all while playing basketball under his father, Bill Hill.
Loaded with skill and potential, Hill was a leader in both sports. But in the second game of his senior football season, he faced one of the biggest obstacles he would ever face in his athletic career.
"When I was a senior I tore my labrum (shoulder) in the second game of the football season," Hill said. "I had no scholarship offers. I kind of knew I wanted to play football but I was leaning towards basketball. It put me in a tough spot."
Hill not only had to decide between football and basketball, but whether or not to get surgery on his labrum. Undergoing surgery meant missing his senior football and basketball seasons, and skipping surgery would leave him banged up as he entered college.
In hopes of impressing colleges to play at the next level, Hill elected not to get surgery and play as much as he could during his senior season. Hill played a few football games and his entire senior basketball season with a torn labrum.
"I played the whole basketball season with my torn shoulder, luckily it wasn't my shooting arm," Hill said. "I had to rehab it pretty hard and it worked. I ended up getting recruited and a walk-on spot."
The bulk of Montana's recruiting of Hill occurred at basketball games, despite his being recruited to play football. After the unique rehab, recruiting process and lack of a scholarship, Hill grayshirted in 2018 before finally leaving Anaconda to play football for the Griz in 2019.
Hill was excited to get on campus and onto the football field, but ran into another obstacle before his first game as a Griz. But pushing through seemed natural, and he continued to push forward.
"I broke my wrist at practice before the first game so I had to wear a club, but it was fine," Hill said. "I wore the club my whole freshman year but it wasn't a big deal. It was a couple weeks in a club and I was good."
Hill played his freshman year, just after his shoulder rehab, with a broken wrist. Things got even tougher toward the end of his freshmen year when he broke his collarbone just before the playoffs.
The collarbone injury kept Hill sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season. While so many injuries could deter some from pursuing an athletic career, Hill continued to work past his injuries to get back to the game he loves.
"The injuries were tough, but the thing that keeps me going is knowing the hard work I've put in. Why stop now?," Hill said. "I put way too much work in to not get where I want to be. I still want to reach my goals."
"I've been playing sports since I could walk," Hill continued. "It's just inside of me, working hard and playing sports. I want to reach my goals and when I got to Montana we have team goals. There's just been a few obstacles in the road and I have to keep fighting through them."
Hill had five tackles in his freshman season, then sat out the 2020 season with the rest of the Griz team due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 480 days later, Hill and the Griz played once again, last Saturday against Central Washington.
The Griz beat Central Washington 59-3, giving them an undefeated record with one game remaining on the spring schedule. Hill played linebacker and recorded two tackles, this time without the need for a club on his arm.
"It was a long wait, our team has been working really hard," Hill said. "It was so good to get back onto the field and play somebody else other than our team. The whole team was excited, it was just fun."
As Hill has continued to work hard at linebacker, he took time to reflect on the Anaconda community and how the culture there helped influence his work ethic. Before Hill was old enough to play competitive sports, Anaconda coaches made him a ball boy.
Hill described Anaconda as close-knit. He said he has been involved in sports since he can remember, and the closeness of the community is something he will never forget.
"I was always getting help from the older guys," Hill said. "It was a tighter community and I was always with the football team. You had to be a hard worker, and I've carried that through high school and here."
"We preached being a hard-worker, the best-conditioned. It didn't matter where anyone else was from," Hill continued. "Being from Anaconda taught me to be tough and have a good work ethic."
Hill and the Griz will face Portland State on Saturday in Missoula.
