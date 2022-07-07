MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference completed its release of the basketball schedules, releasing the full men's conference slates Thursday.
The league released the women's schedules on Wednesday. And just like the women, with Southern Utah now departed for the Western Athletic Conference, the league is down to an even 10 games with an 18-game schedule with home and road games against the other nine.
The Montana men's basketball team will open against Eastern Washington at home on Dec. 29, then will face Idaho on New Year's Eve. The Griz will play host to the defending league champion Montana State on Jan. 21, 2023, in Missoula and in Bozeman on Feb. 18.
The biggest adjustment with the departure of Southern Utah is that there are no early December games in the middle of the non-conference slate. The league said in a release the change was made to allow teams to schedule higher quality non-conference games. Another scheduling quirk is that Montana will play two Monday games — once at Eastern Washington after a home series against Weber State and Idaho State, and another at Idaho after a series against Sacramento State and Portland State at home.
There is also a new league tournament format, which will start on Saturday, March 4 and will conclude Wednesday, March 8.
To see the Grizzlies' full conference schedule, plus the rest of the league, click this link.
