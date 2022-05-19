MISSOULA — Former Montana men's basketball wing Derrick Carter-Hollinger has found his new college hoops home, just a week after the outgoing Grizzly entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Carter-Hollinger, who has two seasons of eligibility left, announced Thursday morning on social media that he plans to play for Bethune-Cookman next season.
His tweet read: "After much prayer, discussions with my family, and a great visit with Coach (Reggie) Theus and the coaching staff, I am blessed and excited to say that I have committed to finish my college education and continue my basketball journey at Bethune-Cookman University. Go Wildcats!!!"
After much prayer, discussions with my family, and a great visit with Coach Theus and the coaching staff, I am blessed and excited to say that I have committed to finish my college education and continue my basketball journey at Bethune-Cookman University. Go Wildcats!!! #HBCU pic.twitter.com/qoTs5jpSt1— Derrick(DJ) C-H (@DJ_Carter35) May 19, 2022
Bethune-Cookman, a Historically Black College and University in Daytona Beach, Florida, went 9-21 overall and 7-11 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play last season. It was the first year the school played in the SWAC after leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after 2020-21.
Carter-Hollinger is the fourth former Grizzly to find his new landing spot for next season, joining Robby Beasley III (UC Davis), Kyle Owens (UC Riverside) and Cameron Parker (Portland State). Johnny Braggs, Freddy Brown III and Jack Wetzel have not announced their new college basketball homes.
In other Griz news, a team source confirmed to the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com that the Zootown Classic will make its expected return to Missoula next season.
The multi-team event is set for Nov. 17 through Nov. 19 — the same day as the Brawl of the Wild football game in Bozeman. The field is not totally set, with UM to play host to St. Thomas, Merrimack and one team to be determined.
Rocco Miller, who covers college basketball for various outlets, first tweeted the news Thursday morning. The Missoulian and 406mtsports confirmed his report shortly after.
The Zootown Classic will be held a different weekend than last season, when it was held over Thanksgiving break. Montana went 2-0 in an altered schedule as UNC-Wilmington was forced to leave early because of a flu outbreak, as the hosts beat UC San Diego and Southern Mississippi in last year's inaugural edition of the event.
The rest of the Grizzlies' non-conference schedule is being worked on and should be final sometime in late summer.
