MISSOULA — A season with bounce-back win, followed by loss, followed by more bounce backs and more losses, continues for the Montana men’s basketball team.
Sunday was the bounce-back win and one of Montana’s best overall showings of the season by knocking off the eventual Big Sky regular-season champ, rival Montana State.
But Thursday night was the loss, albeit a not-so-surprising on against a good Northern Colorado team that has had a knack for snagging wins over Montana in Dahlberg Arena.
Aside from a great start by Derrick Carter-Hollinger, who scored 10 points in the first half and made a number of key and emphatic defensive plays, Northern Colorado came out as the aggressor using a 16-4 run to break an 18-18 first-half tie and take a 34-22 lead late in the half and a 34-27 halftime lead.
The Bears propelled that into a 75-66 win over the hosting Grizzlies by holding off a short-lived comeback attempt with timely 3-pointers and stops.
Montana falls to 18-12, 11-8 in league play and 14-2 at home. Northern Colorado gets to 18-13 overall and 13-6 in the conference keeping pace for a top-three finish.
The loss and Southern Utah beating Idaho State guarantees Montana will be the No. 5 seed at the Big Sky Tournament next week in Boise, Idaho. Montana will play either Southern Utah, Weber State and Northern Colorado in the quarterfinals, but won't know until Saturday's games are final.
Since starting conference play 8-2 and after a weekend sweep over Idaho and Eastern Washington, Montana has gone just 3-6 and has failed to win back-to-back games. That was at the end of January as February and March have not been too kind so far to the Grizzlies.
“Some of it is matchup; some of it is style of play; some of it I think — I don’t want to say maturity — is maybe you prepare a little better for certain games,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “ … Some of that is that we need to do a better job of mentally preparing for a game.”
DeCuire noted the specific games, namely how Montana went from a thrilling win over Eastern Washington into a mentally exhausting loss at Weber State. That then turned into a blowout loss at Idaho State, which Montana answered by throttling Southern Utah only to get beat by Northern Arizona. But then the Griz bounced back again, beating Portland State just to lose two straight games that they held halftime leads to Southern Utah and Idaho before beating Montana State.
DeCuire feels the answers to the Grizzlies woes are on the team, and he doesn’t want to use the youth or the injury to starting center Mack Anderson as excuses.
“I’m not looking for a reason or an excuse as to why things don’t go our way,” he said. “I’m looking for answers and I think there are answers within the group we have. We’ve shown it; we can play better. The question is can you do it on multiple nights, back to back and right now we haven’t done that.”
No team has led the Grizzlies in Dahlberg the way the Bears did tonight. From deep bombs, emphatic alley-oops to demoralizing blocks, just about everything went the Bears’ way over the Grizzlies. Northern Colorado has now won in Missoula each of the past four seasons winning four of its last five in town.
Daylen Kountz led the Bears with a game-high 29 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 12 of 13 from the foul line. Bears big Kur Jongkuch dominated inside with 20 points including two alley-oop slams and two other dunks as Montana played its fifth straight game without Anderson — who sported an arm brace over his elbow as his status going forward remains unclear.
His presence on defense as a consistent and highly mobile defender on bigs, and his ability to race in transition as a center was notably missing Thursday arguably more than it had the last few games. Montana was forced to play a slower tempo against a high-tempo Northern Colorado team, and had more empty possessions than fruitful ones when trying to make a comeback in the second half.
“Game of possessions,” DeCuire said. “When you play the pace that we had tonight, which was very slow, every possession matters a lot more and you can’t give up 50% and you can’t let two guys score 49 points. … We are a quicker team than mostly everyone in the conference when Mack is in the game. When you lose your best athlete, your fastest player and you’re not deep with athleticism it is going to be difficult to replace him.”
Robby Beasley III led Montana with 15 points. Carter-Hollinger followed with 14 and Josh Bannan scored 12 and snagged nine rebounds as the sophomore struggled to follow up his dominant day against Montana State with a 3-of-7 showing from the field against the Bears.
Montana ends the regular season against Sacramento State (9-17, 5-14 Big Sky) Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Missoula.
