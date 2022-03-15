MISSOULA — A trio of Montana men’s basketball players have entered the transfer portal and are looking for new college basketball stops.
Junior forward Kyle Owens, graduate guard Freddy Brown III and freshman guard Jack Wetzel, who was a walk-on, entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal over the last few days.
Owens is the most notable of the group, having the most experience by a wide mile.
Owens, a 6-foot-8-inch versatile forward, was once a mainstay in the Montana starting lineup. Owens started nine games his freshman season and appeared in 31 games that season as he averaged 4.6 points per game with a single-game high of 14 against rival Montana State in a win.
His sophomore year, in 2020-21, is when he really popped. Owens started 25 of the 28 games he played in, averaged 26.8 minutes per game, 10.5 points per game on 47% field goal and 40% 3-point shooting. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds per game.
His minutes plummeted this season to 12.3 per game — three on average fewer than his freshman season — as he made zero starts.
His best game against a Division I team of the 2021-22 season came against Idaho State in early January when he went for 10 points, four rebounds and made key plays. He was a key contributor in the upset over Montana State near the end of the season too, as he bothered eventual Big Sky MVP Jubrile Belo, took key charges, deflected post-entry passes and hit a key 3 to keep Montana rolling.
Owens tweeted a photo graphic with a statement, which read: "I would like to say thank you to the University of Montana for the opportunity to compete as a student-athlete. Over the last 3 years, I have made memories and relationships that will last a lifetime. Thank you to the coaching staff for helping my grow as a player and as a man. I am truly grateful for their support throughout my time here, regardless of the endeavor. With that being said, after talking with my family and loved ones, I have decided to continue my journey elsewhere, and enter the NCAA transfer portal with my remaining 2 years of eligibility."
When asked during the season about Owens' playing time, Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said it was a matter of depth. He considered the Grizzlies deep, when healthy, and the forward rotation was crowded between eventual All-Big Sky second teamer Josh Bannan, Derrick Carter-Hollinger, Mack Anderson and Scott Blakney.
Brown, who graduated and was honored at senior day, leaves as a graduate transfer. Brown played sparingly over his three non-redshirt seasons accumulating just 148 total minutes in 30 games. He was a walk-on until this year when he was awarded a scholarship.
Wetzel, a freshman, was also a walk-on and saw just 43 minutes of action this season with 18 of those coming against SAGU American Indian College.
Around the Big Sky Conference, there have been nine players from the league to test the transfer portal waters across five different programs — Montana (3), Idaho (2), Northern Arizona (2), Idaho State (1) and Sacramento State (1) as of publication.
Bannan nets another award
Bannan solidified himself as one of the best and most versatile post players in the Big Sky, which garnered him All-Big Sky second team honors a week ago.
On Tuesday, the sophomore out of Australia is adding another award to his resume. Bannan was named one of 15 players nationally to the Academic All-America Teams, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. According to a UM Athletics news release, Bannan, who was named to the third team and is the lone Big Sky rep, is just the second Montana player in the past 20 years to earn Academic All-America status and is the seventh all-time.
Bannan, a business economics major, joins Craig Zanon (1980, 1981); Larry Krystkowiak (1985, 1986); Scott Zanon (1987); Jeremy Lake (1995); Matt Williams (2000) and Mathias Ward (2013).
"I like the analytical side to it," Bannan said in the news release. "I find it very interesting using a lot of economic models to analyze why things are the way they are. It also incorporates maths, which is something I've always enjoyed."
On the court, Bannan had a breakout campaign as he was the only conference player to average at least 17.0 points (seventh) and 8.0 rebounds (second) in league play while also shooting above 50% from the floor (second).
Postseason off the table
Despite some interest from the College Basketball Invitational and The Basketball Classic, formerly the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, the program and school administration elected to end the season this past week.
Montana men’s basketball will not be competing in any postseason tournaments, UM athletics tells me. Season is officially over for #GrizHoops.— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) March 13, 2022
CBI and CIT (now the Basketball Classic) had been a possibility.
Montana Athletics confirmed the news to the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com, Sunday afternoon. Montana ends the 2021-22 campaign at 18-14 overall and 11-9 in Big Sky Conference. The Grizzlies went 15-14 against D-I teams.
