MISSOULA — The theme of the Montana men's basketball team's 2020-21 season was youth.
A young group of Grizzlies was led by a freshmen and sophomore heavy rotation — one of the youngest groups head coach Travis DeCuire had ever rolled out night-to-night.
The Grizzlies went 15-13 overall, 7-9 in Big Sky Conference play and fell to eventual tournament champion Eastern Washington by 28 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.
Montana suffered eight single-digit losses — three of which were by three or fewer points — but also took seven single-digit wins with two by three or fewer points in a season of close calls and ups and downs.
From knocking off Washington in a surprising upset, even if the Huskies limped to a 5-21 record last year, to dropping a rare home game to Northern Arizona, it was a bit of a roller coaster for the Grizzlies.
A season later though, the theme seems to have changed to "growing up."
"I think it's just maturity," Montana sophomore forward Josh Bannan said Saturday. "Personally, last year as a freshman I wouldn't say it was daunting, but Brandon (Whitney), Robby (Beasley) and I were thrown into a lot of big moments. ... The work we put in the offseason sort of allowed us to gain a lot more confidence. ... We are really confident down the stretch in big games. We got guys who will make big shots."
Montana has won eight of its last nine and is off to a 15-6 overall record and an 8-2 league mark. The Grizzlies are in their the best 21-game start since the 2018-19 team also started 15-6 and 8-2 before making the NCAA Tournament for the second time in a row.
The Grizzlies have had a knack for pulling wins out of close calls, doing so at a slightly higher clip than last season so far. Montana is 4-3 in games decided by single digits and is 3-2 in games decided by three of fewer points.
The wins have all come against conference foes: Sacramento State, current top-team Weber State, Portland State and Eastern Washington. While there have been the losses, like a three-point loss to Northern Colorado on the road and a surprising last-second loss at North Dakota, the improvement by Montana in tight games has been there.
And that has shown the growth of a still-young team.
"It shows the growth and the discipline and also having a crowd really helps as well in those tight games where you're down two or up one or two," senior point guard Cam Parker said Saturday. "Getting the crowd involved, we feed off that and love seeing fans come."
In the most recent single-digit win, the Grizzlies fell behind 52-50 when Eastern Washington's Angelo Allegri buried a 3-pointer at the 4:28 mark. Montana had led by 10 before the Eagles cut the lead down, but despite that the Grizzlies had an answer.
A clutch offensive rebound and put-back bucket by sophomore Josh Bannan put the Grizzlies up two. The Eagles would eventually tie the game at 59-all before the Grizzlies won 61-59 off a pair of free throws by Cameron Parker.
In the Weber State win back on Jan. 1, Dillon Jones tied the game at 72-all at the two-minute mark. The two went scoreless after each missed layups and traded possessions until Lonnell Martin Jr. buried the game-winning shot with seconds left off a broken play.
Late-game execution, late stops that keep the team within striking distance and, as DeCuire put it, resolve have been key.
"(The) key word is 'resolve' right? But it's also trust in the offense and one another," DeCuire said Saturday.
Taking away No. 1s
It is starting to become an every-game trend that Brandon Whitney, who Bannan called the best defensive player in the league after the win over EWU, and the Montana defense takes away the opposing team's top scoring threat. For the third game in a row the Grizzlies held a team's No. 1 scorer to well-below his season average.
First it was Northern Arizona guard Jalen Cone (20.4 points per game) who was held to just 12 points on 12 shots.
Then, Montana and Whitney held Idaho guard Mikey Dixon (18.4 points per game) scoreless and, most recently, Eastern Washington wing Steele Venters (17.4 points per game) scored just five points on nine attempts.
"Brandon Whitney is a pretty good basketball player," DeCuire said. "Our team effort was contagious. I thought there's a lot of extra effort from guys in different areas."
DeCuire also had high praise for the Montana defense, which has held Big Sky teams to a league-low 63.9 points per game on 43.8% from the field and a conference-low 29.4% from distance.
"It's the most advanced I've ever been defensively with so many sophomores and second-year players on the floor," he said. "Usually it's a lot of juniors or seniors on the floor. ... I think a lot of that has to do with the minutes they played last year."
Attendance rising
Saturday's game against Eastern Washington drew in the most fans Dahlberg Arena has seen all season at 3,882.
That, Bannan said, has certainly played a roll in the Grizzlies 11-0 home record.
Last season the team played in front of basically empty stands aside from media members and Montana Athletics staff.
"I can't really speak to how important it is having fans here," Bannan said. "It really changes the arena so much. An empty stadium can be tough to play in at times. It's very different. But the crowd was rocking tonight. You kinda live for that. Representing the community and the University of Montana. So you love to have people supporting you here and I think that they really help us at home."
Saturday's attendance was a hair higher than the win over Weber State (3,409) — which is the next-highest mark this season despite being played mostly without students who were on winter break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.