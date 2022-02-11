MISSOULA — If there is any one that understands how dangerous the Portland State Vikings can be, it's Montana.
The last time the two programs met the Grizzlies fought through adversity, as head coach Travis DeCuire put it on his postgame interview with KGVO Radio.
"I think this is a group that needed to be on the road with a tough game, maybe down, have adversity, fight through it and then have success," DeCuire said at the time. "It's one thing to go through adversity and lose all the time, but to come out of it and not have it be perfect, and so we had that and I think that that's growth."
That's nothing new for the Grizzlies (16-9, 9-5 Big Sky) since pulling out a 68-66 win at Portland State (8-14, 6-8 Big Sky Conference) on Jan. 20, but since that game the programs are closer than they were before.
The Vikings neared a disaster after the loss to UM. They lost five in a row, four coming at home.
Then something clicked.
The Vikings' offense hit a spark just before the 4-3 stretch. In the Vikings' first seven league games they averaged 65.2 points per game and in the seven games have upped that by almost 20 points to 84.3 points per game including 97 against NAU and 106 against Northern Colorado.
Part of that uptick could be a lineup change. The Vikings moved from starting 6-foot-8-inch, 230-pound forward James Jean-Marie or 6-foot-8-inch, 210-pound forward Trey Wood to a much smaller lineup featuring just one player taller than 6-foot-5 the past seven games.
The 3-ball has started falling, too. Entering the loss to Montana, Portland State was the worst 3-point shooting team in the league at 27%. Since then, the Vikings' average is up to 34% in league play.
The Vikings have hit at least 44% from 3-point range in three of their last five games — more times than they had the entire season before the stretch.
"We know they are playing a lot different than they were back then," DeCuire said Thursday. "They play smaller, more aggressive with pressure so they want and up-and-down game where they spread you out. So we are going to have to find ways to contain them and get to 3-point shooters."
While Montana has suffered recent surprising losses against lower-tier conference teams like Northern Arizona and Idaho State, the Vikings have neared the realm of giant slayers.
Portland State's previous two losses have come by six points combined — three points against Southern Utah in overtime; three points to Montana State Thursday night in Bozeman.
Throw in back-to-back wins over Northern Colorado, which handed Montana a loss in December, as part of a four-game win streak sandwiched between the losses, the Vikings are a team playing higher than their 8-14 record would lead you to think.
Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena Saturday night.
