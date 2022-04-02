MISSOULA — A week ago, Ed Pudney limped off the court with a sprained ankle on his right leg, another sprained ankle on his left, and wounded pride from a three-set loss to his Weber State opponent.
Seven days later, he dominated one of the best players in the Big Sky – a player who will depart Idaho State for the Pac-12 as a grad transfer next season – to lead the Montana men's tennis team to a 6-1 win over the Bengals. Ankle pain be damned.
With that gutsy effort from Pudney, the No. 71 Montana men's tennis team continued its winning ways Saturday, taking down Idaho State to move to 12-1 on the season and stay undefeated in Big Sky play at 4-0. The Griz are also now 27-2 when playing in Missoula since 2018 and 6-0 at home this season.
The Griz started the match with a win in the doubles round over a Bengal squad that has a huge upset under its belt, having beaten No. 2 Baylor in doubles earlier this season.
Montana then took that momentum and rattled off three straight-set singles wins on courts one, three, and four to clinch the team victory at 4-0 before finishing off two of the last three matches in a 6-1 final.
Idaho State started the match with an early advantage in the doubles round, with ISU's Patrik Trhac/Aleksander Petrovic pair, who had been ranked as high as No. 38 in the nation after the win over Baylor, taking a 6-3 win over Pudney and Oisin Shaffrey on court one.
But Montana took the momentum straight back, with Gustav Thielgaard and Milo Benn winning 6-3 on court three over ISU's Fujita/Cankus pair to improve to 8-1 on the season as a partnership.
Soon after, UM's Lawrence Sciglitano and Moritz Stoeger broke the stalemate and sealed the doubles win with a 6-3 victory over ISU's Kristensen/Kramer pair to put the Griz out to a 1-0 team lead.
Montana then cemented the momentum early in the singles round with three quick wins.
Fellow senior Oisin Shaffrey was the next to finish for the Griz, putting UM up 3-0 with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Andreas Kramer on court three.
Defending Big Sky Player of the Week Gustav Theilgaard then took care of business with a 6-4, 6-4 win on court four over Hiroki Fujita to clinch the match for the Grizzlies at 4-0. With the win, Theilgaard, a freshman, remained undefeated on the season at 10-0, having yet to lose a single set of tennis.
With the match in hand, Lawrence Sciglitano used the energy to bounce back from a first-set loss to pick up Montana's fourth win of the round, beating Petrovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on court two to put the Griz up 5-0.
Moritz Stoeger finished off the winning for the Griz with a straight-set victory on court five, beating Ege Cankus 6-4, 7-6 (6) to give Montana a 6-0 lead.
Montana now turns its attention to the two-time defending Big Sky champion Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a conference dual at the Peak on Sunday, with the doubles round getting underway at 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.