MISSOULA — Shann Schillinger has left the Montana football program and is reportedly heading to the SEC.
Schillinger, a Baker native and former Griz player, spent the past six seasons as UM’s safeties coach. He also helped coach special teams under head coach Bobby Hauck.
Schillinger’s last day at Montana was Monday, two days before the Griz were slated to open spring camp, according to a UM spokesperson. He’s accepted a position as a defensive analyst at Mississippi State on head coach Mike Leach’s staff, according to a report from Skyline Sports.
Schillinger is just the third assistant coach to leave the program since Hauck put together his initial staff ahead of the 2018 season. Tight ends coach Jace Schillinger left the coaching profession, and cornerbacks coach C.J. Cox went to Kent State, where he's currently the secondary coach.
Schillinger came to Montana after spending one season at Nebraska as a special teams assistant. Before that, he began his coaching career at Dickinson State as a special teams and wide receivers coach for one season.
Schillinger was a two-time all-Big Sky safety while playing for the Griz from 2006-09, helping them make the FCS title game twice. He went on to be a sixth-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft and played four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.
Schillinger joins a Mississippi State team that has gone 11-13 under Leach in two seasons. Leach is a former Washington State and Texas Tech head coach. Mississippi State's coaching staff also includes former Griz/NFL offensive lineman Dan Kistler Kr., who serves as assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Future Griz repeats
UM linebacker signee Vince Genatone repeated as a state wrestling champion in Nebraska on Feb. 19.
Genatone won the 220-pound championship this season as a senior. He captured the 195-pound title last year as a junior.
Genatone, who also played running back, ran the 100-meter dash in 10.87 seconds last spring in track and field season. That time would’ve won the Montana Class AA state title.
“He can run fast. He’s an aggressive guy,” UM coach Bobby Hauck said Feb. 2 on national signing day. “He’s a good running back. We probably see him on the defensive side, but he’s a versatile guy.”
Spring camp begins
UM will open its slate of 15 spring camp practices on Wednesday.
The Griz will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week. They’ll then practice Monday, Wednesday and Friday through April 8, taking off the week of March 21-25 for spring break.
The Griz will close out spring camp by hosting their spring game at 6 p.m. April 8 in Hamilton. Practices are scheduled from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., but dates and times are subject to change.
