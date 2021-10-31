MISSOULA — One of the least ideal sights was visible at Washington-Grizzly Stadium late in the first half in Montana's 20-19 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.
The Griz passed up a 47-yard field goal attempt to go for it on fourth-and-7 from SUU's 30-yard line. Senior quarterback Cam Humphrey, playing his third drive in his first game back from injury, was sacked for a loss of 2 yards.
It would end up being Humphrey’s last play of the game as he went limping off the field. It left a fear that he had been hurt again after he hadn’t played since Oct. 2, when he injured his right ankle on the final drive of the game.
“Our plan was to put Cam in on the third series and play him for a couple of series there and then readdress it,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “And then after halftime, we kept him out for health reasons.”
This could’ve potentially been the return of Humphrey for good after redshirt freshman Kris Brown started the past four games. It would’ve been similar to when Dalton Sneed returned in the first quarter of a game three weeks after an injury in 2019 to guide the Griz to the playoffs.
Now, the quarterback picture is a little more muddled. Humphrey and Brown have each started four games and each gone 3-1.
Brown has completed 67.1% of his passes for 957 yards, while Humphrey is at 62.3% for 808 yards. Humphrey does have the leg up with nine touchdown passes compared to four interceptions, while Brown has three TDs and four INTs.
Five of Humphrey’s TDs did come in a single game against a porous Western Illinois defense. Brown does have five rushing scores, four of which were 3 yards or shorter and easily could’ve been passing scores.
Brown initially had trouble with pocket awareness, getting sacked eight times in his first two starts, losing three fumbles. He was sacked just once in his past two starts and hasn’t lot a fumble. He’s been sacked nine times in eight games to Humphrey’s eight in five games.
With similar sack numbers, Humphrey has rushed 35 times for 59 yards. Brown is at 36 runs for 84 yards.
“It’s a week-to-week business for all of us,” Hauck said when asked if Brown had shown enough to earn the starting job outright.
Humphrey did lead one field goal drive while completing 10 of 14 passes for 86 yards on three drives Saturday. In addition to the turnover on downs that left him limping, he also lost one fumble as he was sacked twice, resulting in five runs for a net of minus-1 yard.
“I’ll watch the film and diagnose that, but seemed good,” he said of Humphrey’s outing.
Brown, one week after having the best passing day by any Grizzly in the 2021 calendar year, led a touchdown drive and field goal drive after halftime to key a second-half comeback as UM outscored SUU, 10-3. The Griz didn’t go to third-stringer Robbie Patterson for a single play, something they did on several occasions the week before to provide a change of pace.
“We thought he’d give us the best chance to win,” Hauck said of sticking with Brown.
Will he be going forward though?
Built Ford tough
Interceptions have become the norm for junior cornerback Justin Ford, who picked off a pass for the sixth consecutive game on Saturday.
This time, though, Ford returned the pick, which went off the hands of receiver Lance Lawson, for his first touchdown, a 26-yard score. As he ran down the right sideline, he juked quarterback Justin Miller and jumped into the end zone to try to avoid contact with left tackle Braxton Jones, who got shoved slightly out of the way by linebacker Marcus Welnel.
“When I caught it, the quarterback kind of had an angle on me, so I knew I had to kind of tempo him and give him a move,” Ford said. “Once I made him miss, the O-lineman was like 6-5 or something like that, so I just assumed I was going to have to get in front of him to get in the end zone, so I just jumped to make sure I got in.”
Hauck seemingly wasn’t too pleased with Ford jumping like that and extending the ball in a way where it could’ve been possibly knocked out of his hands. When Ford was asked what was going through his mind when he leaped, Hauck interjected before Ford could answer.
“I’m going to be doing pushups,” Hauck said.
Ford’s leap looked like the Air Jordan logo, leading the Griz football Twitter account to tweeting out a picture of the logo after his score. He hadn’t yet seen the picture of his score.
“Oh, he’ll see it,” Hauck said, drawing a smile from Ford, who was then told people were referring to it as “Air Ford.”
“I like it,” Welnel said.
“I don’t,” Ford responded.
“He knows what’s coming,” Hauck said with a laugh. “‘Air Ford,’ oh my god.”
Ford's six interceptions are the most in a single season by a Grizzly since Matt Hermanson had six in 2014.
Fontes flashes
True freshman wide receiver Aaron Fontes saw his first action on kickoff return and didn’t disappoint.
He returned one kickoff for 42 yards and one for 34 yards. However, UM was unable to convert either of those good starting field positions into points.
Fontes was also put into punt return duty for the second straight week as the Griz have gone through three players trying to fill the void left by an injury to Gabe Sulser. Keelan White is averaging 9.5 yards on eight returns, Robby Hauck 13 yards on four returns and Fontes 9.2 on 4.
Fontes returned one punt for 16 yards but also muffed a punt that was recovered by teammate Corbin Walker against Southern Utah. He had returns of 15 and 7 yards against Idaho.
“That ebbs and flows a bit too,” coach Hauck said. “He dropped one, which was not very good. He’s good with the ball in his hands. He’s got great speed. They had that short kick to the 25 and he returned it I think about the far 45. It was a great return by our return team. He almost came out the other side of that.
“He’s good with the ball in his hands. That’s why he’s back there. We’re going to have to, like a lot of things, we’re having to live with it a little bit right now.”
Continuing games
UM and SUU played for the final time as Big Sky foes, and both coaches seemed to want to continue playing going forward as a non-conference matchup when SUU leaves for the WAC this coming summer.
“That’s fun,” Southern Utah coach Demario Warren said. “I don’t know who we’re going to play. They got the biggest budget, so hoping they pay us. But, it’s fun. That’s a fun environment to be in. Really have to be mentally tough because that crowd’s on top of you. It’s a blast.
“If you play college football, we played at Arizona State, we played at San Jose State, it’s not that environment. We talked about it all week like if you ever dreamed of playing college football, there’s not too many places that are better than that. So, I want to be here, I want to play on the biggest stages because it’s fun. That’s why you coach, that’s why you play and it’s a blessing to be able to do that as a head coach.”
Hauck concurred, although not as excitedly.
“Yeah, I think any time you’ve got an FCS school out west, you got to be trying to schedule them,” he said.
Record book
Junior safety Robby Hauck tallied 10 tackles Saturday, giving him 313 for his career, tying him for eighth in UM history with Colt Anderson. He passed Kyle Ryan and his uncle Tim Hauck.
Senior wide receiver Sammy Akem had 54 receiving yards to give him 2,423 in his career, good for ninth in UM history as he passed Jeremy Watkins and is 65 yards behind his friend Samori Toure. He remained in seventh place in career receptions as he caught six passes to increase his total to 174. He’s still tied for fifth with 25 touchdown grabs.
Junior linebacker Pat O’Connell had one sack to give him 17 in his career, tying him for 12th in UM history with Kroy Biermann, Jace Palmer and Dustin Dlouhy. He also had two tackles for loss, giving him 25.5 to put him 19th in school history as he passed Brock Coyle, Ryan Fetherston and Ciche Pitcher.
