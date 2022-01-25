MISSOULA — Montana picked up a commitment from a 2-star recruit who was originally planning on playing in the FBS.
Cooper Walton announced he was committing to the Griz on Tuesday after his plans at Colorado State fell through. He had committed to the Rams but didn't have his scholarship offer honored by new head coach Jay Norvell, who replaced Steve Addazio, earlier this month.
I would like to announce I am committed to the University of Montana. I am 100% a Griz! #GoGriz @kbaer51 @Coach_Hauck @LaneWasinger @warriorqbcoach @jrbennet pic.twitter.com/zmlmfKAu8r— Cooper Walton (@CooperWalton2) January 25, 2022
Since having his offer pulled, Walton had received offers from Montana, Big Sky team Northern Colorado and Division-II squad Colorado State Pueblo. He's rated as a 2-star outsider linebacker prospect by recruiting website Rivals.
Walton stands at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, according to his Twitter bio. He was a three-time all-state player while suiting up at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, Colorado.
In 2021, Walton accrued 94 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and five sacks while running for 252 yards and seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. As a four-year varsity player, he totaled 386 total tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles and three interceptions, and he ran for 1,146 yards and 22 scores.
Walton is the 14th-known high school commit in Montana's 2022 recruiting class. He's the second-known commit since the Griz signed 12 players during the early signing period, joining Nebraska high school linebacker Vince Genatone, who committed last week.
Montana has also gotten commitments from four transfer players: Washington wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli, San Diego State quarterback Lucas Johnson, Idaho State cornerback Jayden Dawson and Grossmont College (JUCO) cornerback Robert Whitehead.
She's a keeper
Montana's women's soccer team has had much success with its goalies in recent seasons and might have found its next keeper to add to that line.
Bayliss Flynn announced her commitment to the Griz on Monday as part of the 2023 recruiting class. She's a junior at Edina Senior High School in Edina, Minnesota, which was ranked as high as No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches national rankings on Nov. 2 before finishing the season just outside the top 25.
Flynn also is the starting goalie for the U18/U19 Minnesota Thunder Academy of the Elite Clubs National League. The ECNL is highest level of female youth soccer in the country.
This past fall, Flynn was named to the Minnesota Star Tribune's All-Metro first team. She earned second-team all-state honors for Class 3A, the state's largest classification.
I am extremely excited to announce my decision to continue my academic and athletic career by committing to play Division 1 soccer at the University of Montana. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for your support along the way. Go Grizzlies! pic.twitter.com/ec2bX2Ly1P— Bayliss Flynn (@BaylissFlynn) January 24, 2022
Among UM's recent goalies, Claire Howard finished her career in the spring 2021 season as the Big Sky Conference's all-time leader in shutouts. She was followed up by Camellia Xu, who as a freshman in the fall 2021 season was the Big Sky goalie of the year, the Big Sky tournament MVP and set UM's single-season record for shutouts with 11.
The Griz have won five Big Sky titles in four seasons under head coach Chris Citowicki. They captured the tournament titles in 2018, spring 2021 and fall 2021, and secured the regular-season titles in 2019 and spring 2021
Player of the week
Montana women's tennis freshman Grace Haugen earned Big Sky player of the week honors during her first weekend competing in college dual matches. She's the first Grizzly to be named player of the week since Julia Ronney in March 2021 and the first Griz freshman to earn the honor since 2012.
Haugen scored a come-from-behind 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Seattle University's Mireia Fehr while playing at No. 1 singles Sunday. The native of Cowichan Bay, British Columbia, also posted a 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles with senior Lauren Dunlap. Both wins helped the Griz pull out a 4-3 team victory.
"This is typically a team award, so the recognition is really cool," head coach Steve Ascher said in a news release. "She had a great comeback. She lost that first set and made some great adjustments and just showed a lot of resilience to win that third set, which turned out to be the deciding point.
"It was cool because it had been kind of a crazy break where we didn't get to play much. I think everybody's getting their legs under them and working through a lot of different emotions. But that's a fun way to start the year, especially for a freshman."
