MISSOULA — Samori Toure felt like he had a lot to still prove when he left Montana for Nebraska.
He accomplished many of those things as he chases his NFL dreams. He showed he could hang at the FBS level and did well enough to garner All-Big Ten honors as a wide receiver. He earned an invite to a college all-star game and excelled in that showcase on the national stage.
Despite that success, Toure didn’t receive an invite to the NFL combine at the start of March. That made Nebraska’s pro day on Tuesday extra important for his pro prospects. He felt like he didn’t disappoint in the workouts with scouts from 28 NFL teams in attendance.
“This is definitely important,” he said in a video interview with local media in Nebraska. “One of the most important days of my life probably so far. Everything on the line. I feel like I showed out.”
Toure displayed his straight-line speed by running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, which would’ve ranked 12th among receivers at the NFL combine. His three-cone drill time of 6.77 seconds would’ve been third among wideouts, and his 20-yard shuttle time of 4.22 seconds would’ve placed him fourth in the position group.
Toure also flashed his speed during on-field drills while showing the crisp route running and sure hands he exhibited at UM, where he earned 2019 All-America honors while totaling 155 catches for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. He even made a mid-air adjustment to catch a ball thrown behind him during one play.
In non-speed drills, Toure posted a vertical jump of 34 1/2 inches, which would’ve tied for 14th at the NFL combine for receivers. His broad jump of 10 feet, 4 inches would’ve tied for 16th. He bench pressed 225 pounds seven times, the fewest of the four receivers who opted to participate.
“I wanted to show that I could run fast,” he said. “I feel like talking to a lot of scouts, I don’t think that they thought that I could run very well. I don’t know why. I feel like I came out here and showed that I could run. Also, I feel like just running routes on the field, showing that I’m smooth, showing that I have good hands, I feel like I did all that.”
Toure prepared for the unique battery of physical drills by training in San Diego. He made a slight change to his body composition by adding muscle mass and losing fat. He measured 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, about a pound or two more than he played at in 2021, he noted.
Toure didn’t earn an invite to the NFL combine despite showing out at the East-West Shrine Bowl in February. He caught five passes for 32 yards and two touchdowns, making him the lone player on either team with multiple receiving or rushing scores.
“That was really important,” he said. “It gave me an opportunity to show that I can play against the best of the best, and I did that. It also gave me an opportunity to kind of get my name out there a little bit more and talk to a lot of NFL scouts. So, I feel like it went really well.”
Toure had gotten a shot in the all-star game by excelling during his lone season at Nebraska in 2021. He earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention as he caught 46 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns, led the Big Ten and ranked 16th in the FCS with 19.52 yards per catch, and was seventh in the conference with 74.8 receiving yards per game.
Sports Illustrated had this to say about Toure as a draft prospect last week:
“Samori Toure is a versatile wide receiver prospect that runs routes with pace and knows how to attack leverage. He projects to be a fourth or fifth WR at the next level that can play multiple positions. He runs routes with nuance and understands pace and leverage. He is not the most explosive and has a slim frame. He is already 24 years old and will need to make an impact on special teams at the next level.”
Toure now heads home to Oregon for some rest and relaxation before he resumes training. The NFL draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
Pro day felt like the end of one journey and the start of another for Toure. He felt like he made lifelong relationships in less than a year at Nebraska and grew as a player by challenging himself against tougher competition.
“It was very important,” he said. “That’s the whole reason I came here, to put myself in a better position to make it to the NFL and have a good career in the NFL. I feel like that all worked out how I wanted it to.”
‘Kick away tooth decay’
Former Griz All-American punter Brian Buschini, who’s now at Nebraska, landed a unique Name, Image and Likeness deal with a dentist in Lincoln, Nebraska.
“He’s going to set up a little commercial and ‘kick away tooth decay,’” Buschini said in a video interview with local media in Nebraska on Tuesday.
He noted that the dentist approached him about the NIL deal. He added that he’s had a couple NIL opportunities since transferring to Nebraska after the 2021 season.
“I’m hoping to get some more (NIL deals) because I got to find a way to pay for my wife’s school too,” Buschini said. “So, that’s what we’re working on.”
Recruits beware
A Twitter account of a person pretending to be a Griz football coach is now deleted.
Montana running backs coach Justin Green brought the fake account to light Wednesday afternoon. The Twitter handle — @JohnMooreMTU — was no longer active Wednesday night.
“This is not a coach for the University of Montana,” Green wrote in his tweet, which included a screen shot of the fake account.
The person running the account claimed in their Twitter bio to be Montana’s offensive coordinator. The official list of UM coaches can be found at GoGriz.com.
Ticket timeline
UM has set its timeline for ticket sales for the 2022 football season.
Existing season ticket holders can renew their packages from March 31 through April 29 at GoGriz.com/TicketCentral. New season ticket packages will go on sale to the general public June 1.
Single-game tickets will be available for purchase starting July 12 for Grizzly Scholarship Association members. Those tickets will be available to the general public beginning July 19.
