MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies quarterback Dalton Sneed was recently named the Indoor Football League offensive player of the week after a record-breaking performance.

Sneed earned the honor May 11 for his performance in the Bay Area Panthers' 62-44 win over the Vegas Knight Hawks May 6. He threw a franchise-record seven touchdown passes while completing 14 of 17 attempts for 170 yards without an interception as the Panthers set a team record for points in a game on the 50-yard field.

"That was a direct result of great play calling and great players around me," Sneed said in a Panthers news release after receiving the award. "The receivers were running great routes to get out. The line was giving me plenty of time to sit back there and go through the reads. It's always a result of all the guys around me and is never a one-man show."

Sneed leads the IFL among qualified players with a 65.7 completion percentage, ranks second with 22 touchdown passes, fourth with 976 passing yards and third with a 176.6 passer efficiency rating as he's thrown only three interceptions. He also ranks eighth with 265 rushing yards and 11th with seven rushing scores while starting all seven games for the Panthers, who are 4-3 heading into Saturday with eight regular-season games remaining.

Sneed, who started for UM in 2018-19, was traded in February from the Sioux Falls Storm in South Dakota to Bay Area in California for his second year in the IFL. He began last season with Vegas but was traded after four games to Sioux Falls, where he was a two-time offensive player of the week who completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,354 yards, 25 touchdowns and three interceptions, and carried the ball 92 times for 360 yards and 16 touchdowns.

"I'm going to ride this train as far as it goes," Sneed said in a Panthers news release when he was traded. "I love to play football and don't ever want to lose sight of that. That's the main reason for playing — my heart for it. I want to go as far as I can go.

"I don't want to look too much into it like it's the NFL or nothing. You have to appreciate the process along the way. I think if I can get an opportunity — that's ultimately the thing I'm looking for. I'm grateful for the opportunity Coach (Darren) Arbet gave me to play with this team."

Men's basketball

The Montana Grizzlies added George Mason transfer Blake Jones to their roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Jones is a 6-foot-10, 222-pound forward from Canberra, Australia. He has two years of eligibility remaining after he played in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

In two season with the Patriots, he totaled 41 points, 59 rebounds, 16 assists, eight blocks and three steals. He played in 51 games and started once.