As nonconference play is nearing its end, an important question hangs over the Montana men’s basketball team.
Who is going to emerge among the team’s big men?
At the beginning of the season, the likeliest candidates seemed to be true freshman Kyle Owens and Bozeman product Mack Anderson. Owens has started all but one game this season, while Anderson, a sophomore, started the first four before being relegated to a reserve role.
Anderson shot just 6 of 17 through the first four games of the season and collected only 17 rebounds in that span. The only game Owens has not started was against Montana Tech, but his impact has been minimal on the scoresheet as well — he’s averaging just 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game.
“We had this conversation about these young guys and expecting so much from them because you want to compete for championships,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said to KGVO radio following the Grizzlies’ 81-48 loss to No. 8 Oregon on Wednesday night. “To be led by freshmen and sophomores, it’s just very difficult.”
Anderson, who played 22 minutes against the Ducks, scored four points and hauled in eight rebounds in the contest, also blocking two shots. Those 22 minutes were the largest allotment he has been given since a Grizzly loss to Arkansas earlier this year.
In fact, in the five games between Montana’s trips to Arkansas and Oregon, Anderson played just 34 minutes in total.
“We took him out of the lineup and had him work his minutes back,” DeCuire said. “He was able to get some confidence and now he’s just focused on defending and rebounding and now he’s playing like he should.”
The problem for Montana on the block often comes down to opposing teams simply being able to overpower the Grizzlies' bigs. Owens and Anderson are both slight in build and can get bullied near the rim.
Take Montana’s loss against the Ducks, for example. It is probably unfair to Montana to reach major conclusions after a loss to a team that is a contender for a national championship, but it was the same script that had played out in Montana's other games against high-major squads this season.
From the tip, it was obvious Oregon’s length, size, and athleticism were going to be major issues for the Grizzlies. Anderson was thrown in early after Owens committed three turnovers in the first few minutes of the game.
DJ Carter-Hollinger, another freshman, was also matched up against some of Oregon’s posts, but the 6-foot-5 Montana forward did not seem physically capable of keeping up — though not for lack of trying. Jared Samuelson, who played his best game earlier this season against post-heavy North Dakota, was also relatively ineffective in 12 minutes.
Montana got 14 of its 24 rebounds against the Ducks from players listed on its roster as guards (though Sayeed Pridgett is more aptly described as a swingman), a trend that has been the case so far this year in nearly every game.
Outside of Carter-Hollinger, Montana’s big man grouping of Samuelson, Owens and Anderson have combined to shoot 30 of 80 from the field for 82 points and haul in 60 rebounds in 26 games played. The production has simply not been there for UM, though some of that is due to Pridgett leading the Grizzlies in just about every statistical category.
But for right now, Montana is going to play matchups when deploying its bigs and just let the players play through mistakes.
“We’re just trying to grow up, to be honest with you …. we’ve got to tough up, there’s plays we just have to make,” DeCuire said. “The loose balls, the long rebounds and things like that we’ve got to get better at.”
Post reinforcement coming
Speaking of big men, Montana forward Yagizhan Selcuk should be eligible in the coming days, as he had to sit out two semesters before he would become eligible after transferring last winter from Towson.
The second his grades are posted, Selcuk, a native of Turkey, will be eligible. The team had initially hoped it might be as soon as Montana’s game against Oregon; the sophomore could play if deemed eligible ahead of Saturday’s contest against Nebraska-Omaha.
Listed as 6-foot-8, 233 pounds and built like a brick wall, Selcuk could be an answer for the Grizzlies down low. In practice, Selcuk has looked extremely difficult to defend and flashed a variety of post moves.
Where exactly he will fit into the rotation remains to be seen, but he has impressed his teammates.
“He can bring low post scoring, he can crash the glass pretty good too,” Pridgett said on Monday, ahead of Montana’s game against Oregon. “Just bringing more rebounds, more points in the paint, that will help us out a lot.”
Free throw streak snapped
Kendal Manuel came into Montana’s game against Oregon have made 23 straight free throws, though missed his first to break the streak.
Manuel has made 28 of 31 free throws this year and led the Big Sky in free-throw percentage last season. His free-throw percentage of 90.3 is currently tied for 26th in the nation with Baylor’s Jared Butler, Iowa’s Connor McCaffery and SMU’s Isiaha Mike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.