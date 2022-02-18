MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team secured a commitment from a high school player whose father and grandfather won Super Bowl rings.
Riley Carolan announced her commitment to the Griz on Thursday as part of the 2023 recruiting class. She's a center back, right back and holding mid from the state of Washington.
Carolan has been a captain and an All-Metro League selection while playing at Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle. She's also a captain for Seattle United of the Elite Clubs National League, which is the highest level of female youth soccer in the country. She's even taken part in the West Region Olympic Development Program.
"Excited to announce my commitment to be a student-athlete at the University of Montana," she wrote on Twitter. "To play DI soccer, with coaches & teammates determined to achieve excellence on and off the field, is a dream come true. Thank you @Coach_Cito @MontanaGrizSOC Missoula already feels like home!"
Carolan's father, Brett, played three seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins, and was on the 49ers the season they won Super Bowl XXIX. Her grandfather, Reggie, spent seven seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, played in Super Bowl I with the Chiefs and won Super Bowl IV with the Chiefs. Her older brother, Quinn Carolan, is a redshirt freshman for the Northern Arizona football team. All three of them are or were tight ends.
Carolan, who's listed at 6-foot, is the second known member of Montana's 2023 recruiting class. She joins Bayliss Flynn, a goalie from Minnesota's Edina High School, which was ranked as high as No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches national rankings during the fall season.
Women's tennis
Montana bounced back from a 4-3 loss to Montana State on Sunday by scoring a 6-1 win over Dixie State on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, to improve its season record to 4-3.
The Griz got singles wins from Grace Haugen on court one (6-3, 6-2), Olivia Oosterbaan on court two (6-3, 6-0), Lauren Dunlap on court three (6-3, 7-6 [7-2]), Maria Goheen on court four (6-1, 6-2) and Rosie Sterk on court six (6-0, 7-5).
UM swept its way to the doubles point with wins by Oosterbaan and Ivayla Mitkova on court one (6-2), Haugen and Goheen on court two (6-1), and Dunlap and Sterk on court three (6-4).
"There was great energy in doubles to start off the match," UM coach Steve Ascher said in a news release. "We did a great job setting the tone by grabbing some early leads in the first set."
Softball
Montana suffered its first shutout of the season on Friday, an 8-0 loss to North Texas in its opening game at the Tracy Beard College Classic in Melissa, Texas.
The Griz dropped to 3-3 heading into their late Friday game against Nevada. They resume tournament play against Colorado State at 11 a.m. Saturday and Nevada at 4 p.m. Saturday.
UM starting pitcher Allie Brock (3-1) took the loss against UNT, allowing seven runs, all earned, on seven hits, two hit by pitches and one walk across four innings. Shortstop Maygen McGrath accounted for two of UM's five hits against UNT in the five-inning game.
Women's golf
Montana will open its spring season against North Dakota State in a match-play event Sunday at the Rancho La Quinta Club in Palm Springs, California. This is the first of six spring tournaments for the Griz, their most since 2018, after they won two of their four tournaments in the fall.
"Let’s put some pressure on them and see who thrives and who doesn’t under the pressure of making a lineup and the travel parties for the next two months," UM coach Kris Nord said in a news release. "We’ll get an idea of where everybody is instead of trying to base everything off October. We have to go down there and be quick learners on the desert greens."
The Big Sky championships are April 18-20 at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. UM, which was picked 11th out of 11 teams in the Big Sky preseason poll, finished ninth last spring and hasn't placed inside the top five since 2015.
"We have more depth. We have kids outside the top five that could be in the top five if they get it going just a little bit better," Nord said. "I couldn’t say that the year before. I loved the way the kids competed in the fall. I was happy with everybody’s play. Everybody got better. The goal is to get a little better each week, each month, and I feel like we’re going in that direction."
