MISSOULA — Montana wide receiver Samori Toure has been on a tear this season, especially in the past three weeks.
The junior from Portland, Oregon, took advantage of routes over the middle of the field Saturday to post a career-high 193 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the fifth-ranked Grizzlies’ 35-16 win over third-ranked Weber State on Saturday.
“It was just really a lot of film study honestly,” Toure said about finding success on slants against Weber State. “We noticed in their previous games that that’s where they were kind of susceptible, so we just took advantage of it.”
On the season, Toure is up 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns in a resurgent year after a sophomore slump that led to him changing his jersey number in the offseason. He's Montana’s first 1,000-yard wide receiver since 2015, when Jamaal Jones put up 1,217 yards and 11 scores.
Toure has caught 24 passes for 462 yards and seven touchdowns in the past three games. He's gone over 125 receiving yards five times in 11 games this year.
“It’s just a matter of just going in there and doing your 1/11th every time you step on the field because honestly, like, most of our plays, we don’t know where the ball’s going," Toure said. "So everyone has to do their job to their best just in case the ball ends up in their hands. That’s what I did.”
Toure started the scoring against Weber State with a 10-yard touchdown catch on a crossing route. That came four plays after Montana blocked a punt on the opening possession of the game, making an energetic crowd even more raucous.
“It was just electric,” Toure said. “We could feel it, and we were feeding off of it. It’s just something that we feel like gives us a great advantage. So just shoutout to our fans for bringing the energy.”
After the Wildcats cut Montana’s lead to 7-3, Toure found himself on a slant running down the middle of a wide-open field for a 79-yard catch-and-run score in the first quarter. He added a 59-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the third play of the second half to give the Griz a 28-3 lead.
Both of those came with two defenders on Toure, an anticipated luxury for Weber State because Montana was without fellow stud wide receiver Sammy Akem.
“You got to give Toure credit,” Weber State head coach Jay Hill said. “I mean, that guy, we know he’s a good receiver, and we had basically the corner and the free safety both right there on both those long touchdowns, and he just split us. Those are mistakes that you hope don’t come up in a game like today, but they did.”
Well protected
Weber State’s defense, especially its front seven, was supposed to be one of the most physical Montana had faced up to this point, if not the most physical. The Griz were up for the challenge.
Montana allowed quarterback Dalton Sneed to be sacked just two times and gave up just four tackles for loss. Sneed was picked off twice and had to test his recently injured right ankle by scrambling twice as the pocket collapsed, picking up gains of 11 and 9 yards.
The Grizzlies’ ground game also found enough success, running 34 times for 129 yards, an average of 3.8 yards per rush. Running back Marcus Knight had a 15-yard touchdown run and a 1-yard score.
Swiss-army knife
Montana redshirt freshman Garrett Graves caught his first career pass, a 5-yard gain in the third quarter. He had another reception for no gain later in the game.
Graves came to Montana as a quarterback but hasn’t been able to break into the rotation. He’s played primarily on special teams and was credited with a punt block on the first possession of the game.
Last year, Graves ran seven times for 18 yards as a running back in two games while redshirting under the NCAA’s new rule that allows players to participate in up to four games without burning their redshirt.
Records
Knight is up to 18 rushing touchdowns this season, the third most in a single season in school history, behind only Chase Reynolds’ 22 rushing scores in 2008 and 2009. His 19 total touchdowns are tied for the third most with Joe Douglass.
This is the first time since 2011 that Montana has beaten two top-five teams in a single season. They had beaten No. 4 UC Davis 45-20 in September. In 2011, they beat No. 2 Northern Iowa 48-10 and No. 1 Montana State 36-10.
Montana finished the regular season undefeated at home (6-0) for the first time since 2014.
The win is Montana’s 250th Big Sky victory. The Griz are now 250-136-1 (.647) in conference games since joining the league as a charter member in 1963.
