MISSOULA — Montana’s defense is looking more and more mortal, which is quite the thing to say when it gave up just 28 points Saturday.
Take a gander at some of the other point totals put up by FCS teams this week: 71 by Eastern Washington, 70 by Davidson, 66 by Fordham, 61 by Southeastern Louisiana, 59 by Northern Arizona and 56 by Princeton. By comparison, UM’s defense has allowed 84 points in six games.
While the Griz defense gave up just three total touchdowns in wins over Washington, Western Illinois, Cal Poly and Dixie State — which are a combined 4-21 — they allowed eight touchdowns in losses to Eastern Washington and Sacramento State, which are a combined 11-2.
Eastern Washington scored more points (34) than the Hornets (28), but the Eagles had been averaging 52.5 points going into that game. Even after facing the Griz, their big-play, quick-strike offense has them averaging 54 points through seven games. Sacramento State was averaging just 25.8 points, lost its All-American running back and still put up 28.
The Hornets not only had long possessions — seven drives of eight or more plays — but they also found the end zone regularly, doing so four times. When they passed out of their two-QB system, they exploited the wide-open patches in the middle of the field or escaped the pocket to throw on the run.
When they ran, they found success with more two-running-back sets than they had shown on film all year, UM coach Bobby Hauck noted. They utilized a variety of runs from misdirection, pitch options, read options, QB power, scrambles and even a shovel pass as they had 10 rushes of seven or more yards.
“The two-back stuff, and I think this will be the comment across the board, is where our inexperience shows sometimes when the picture changes for us a little bit,” Hauck said.
In Week 4, Cal Poly gave the Griz more and different looks in the screen game than it had on film, helping the Mustangs pile up yards, although they struggled to score. The next week, EWU adjusted its protection in order to neutralize UM’s pass rush as it put up 24 points in the fourth quarter by hitting its gambles on deep shots. The week after that, if Dixie State didn’t have two goal line turnovers, UM’s win would’ve looked more like a concerning 31-28 victory than the 31-14 final.
It’s about more than just points because it’s those underlying issues that lead to the points. UM’s defense was on the field for more plays than the opposing team for the fourth time in six games Saturday. Those margins have been by 16, 24, 18 and 17 plays. Some of that is caused by the defense and special teams scoring, forcing the defense to quickly go back out there, but turnovers and three-and-outs by the offense aid in that.
The Griz struggled to get off the field on third downs against Sacramento State, allowing nine conversions on 15 attempts (60%). Those are the most conversions and highest success rate allowed by UM after it came into the game having held teams to 28% (23 of 82) in its first five games.
The Griz also didn’t get the usual pressure they had been earlier in the year, finishing with four TFLs and one sack, both season lows. They averaged 10.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks through their first four games but totaled nine TFLs and five sacks in their past two games.
UM has also been bitten by injuries on defense. Defensive ends Joe Babros, Justin Belknap and DeAri Todd and defensive tackle Alex Gubner all went down with apparent injuries or cramps at some point. Babros, Belknap and Gubner all returned. Babros was playing for the first time since Sept. 25, while safety Gavin Robertson played for the first time since Sept. 11.
“Like Coach said in the locker room, we just got to lick our wounds today and come back on Sunday and Monday and regroup and full head of steam to Idaho,” UM linebacker Jace Lewis said, referencing the Grizzlies’ opponent Saturday.
Not always special
A defensive lull from time to time wouldn’t be too concerning if the Griz were even a little above average offensively. Their offense has scored 145 points in six games, 24.2 points per game.
The special teams and defense have added 29 points, but those can’t always be counted upon. That was the case Saturday.
Sacramento State kicked away from Malik Flowers, who has five career kickoff return scores, which is a surprise it took opposing teams this long to figure out. UM came into the game with the No. 1 kickoff return in the FCS, while the Hornets had the fifth-worst kickoff return defense.
Garrett Graves returned one kickoff 41 yards to the UM 47-yard line, but the Griz then went three-and-out. Sacramento State later started squib kicking the ball, giving UM good field position near its own 40-yard line, which might not matter if the Griz struggle to move the ball, but it at least decreased their chances to score on returns.
Without returner Gabe Sulser, Keelan White ran back one punt 31 yards to the 30-yard line to set up a touchdown that tied the game 21-21. He returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown, only to have it waived off by a penalty, marking the second week in a row the Griz appeared to have a punt return touchdown, with Robby Hauck tripped up by a teammate last week.
On the other side, Sacramento State opted to not return kickoffs, calling for fair catches to begin their drives at the 25-yard line. It’s a smart play that other teams might use because the Griz are allowing just 14.6 yards per kickoff return.
Record book
Senior wide receiver Sammy Akem had four receptions to move to 161 in his career, good for 10th in UM history. He passed Bill Cockhill and is tied with Etu Molden. Akem also had 33 receiving yards to move to 2,297 in his career, 12th in UM history. He passed Jerry Louie-McGee and Ellis Henderson.
Junior safety Robby Hauck had 13 tackles Saturday, giving him 295 in his career, the 12th most in UM history. He passed Curt McElroy, Todd Ericson, Jason Crebo, Caleb McSurdy, Brock Coyle and Shawn Lebsock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.