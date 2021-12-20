MISSOULA — The son of David Sirmon, who played linebacker for Montana's 1995 national championship team, is coming to the Big Sky Conference.
Jacob Sirmon signed with Northern Colorado last week, marking his third stop in as many seasons. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder will be a redshirt junior in 2022 with two years of eligibility left after he spent his first four seasons at the FBS level.
Jacob was ranked as ESPN’s No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country coming out of Bothell High School in Bothell, Washington. He threw just four passes in three seasons at Washington, which included a redshirt season in 2018 for the Pac-12 squad.
Jacob transferred to Central Michigan ahead of the 2021 season to play for Missoula native Jim McElwain in the Mid-American Conference. He earned the starting job heading into the season but made just four starts before he was benched. He completed 73 of 119 passes (61.34%) for 734 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions, and had 27 rushes for minus-53 yards.
Jacob will join a Northern Colorado team that went 3-8 overall and 2-6 in the Big Sky in head coach Ed McCaffrey’s first year. He’ll be competing with returning starter Dylan McCaffrey, who is Ed’s son and transferred from Michigan. Dylan completed 160 of 265 passes (60.38%) for 1,332 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games in 2021.
Cy Sirmon, Jacob’s cousin, played for the Griz from 2015-19. Camden Sirmon, another cousin, committed to the Griz as part of the 2021 recruiting class but later flipped to UW.
UM isn’t slated to play the Bears in 2022 because of the Big Sky’s unbalanced schedules. Their next scheduled game is Oct. 28, 2023, in Missoula.
Transfer offers
Montana has offered at least two transfer players since its season ended.
Northern Iowa transfer quarterback Will McElvain received an offer from UM but committed to Central Arkansas after picking up 12 offers. The 5-11, 195-pound junior-to-be started the first two games of the fall 2021 season but lost the job to Michigan State transfer Theo Day, who led the Panthers to a second-half rally to beat Sacramento State in the second game.
McElvain had walked on at UNI, passing up an offer from Iowa State, which wanted him as a defensive back. After a redshirt season in 2018, he was a Freshman All-American and set the school’s freshman records for passing yards (2,778) and touchdown passes (20) as UNI made the 2019 quarterfinals. He also started in the spring 2021 season when healthy.
UM has also offered Idaho State grad transfer Jayden Dawson, a cornerback who has one season of eligibility left. The 5-10 California native also has received an offer from Sacramento State.
In 11 games this fall, Dawson totaled 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 13 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He spent two seasons at College of Idaho and one season at Mt. San Jacinto College before transferring to ISU in 2020.
Cat-Griz connections
Montana State junior tight end R.J. Fitzgerald and freshman linebacker Jace Fitzgerald will be playing for the FCS national championship just like their father and uncle — although in different colors. Greg Fitzgerald, their father, was a member of Montana’s 1995 national title team. John Fitzgerald, their uncle, was on the Grizzlies’ 2001 national championship squad.
MSU’s Brent Vigen is 12-2 this season, which is the third-most wins by a first-year coach in Big Sky history. UM’s Mick Dennehy went 14-1 in 1996, while UM’s Joe Glenn went 13-2 in 2000, with both of their teams finishing as the national runner-up.
In the Cats’ semifinal victory Saturday, Missoula Sentinel grads Rylan Ortt and Byron Rollins combined for seven tackles. Ortt, a defensive back, had five tackles, while Rollins, a defensive lineman, had two tackles.
End of the road
Former Montana defensive coordinator Jason Semore saw his season end with a loss in the NCAA Division II national championship game.
Semore is in his first season as the defensive coordinator at Valdosta State, which is located in Valdosta, Georgia. The Blazers (12-2) suffered a 58-17 loss to Ferris State (14-0), which won its first D-II title and completed an undefeated season.
Semore coached the Griz from 2015-17 under head coach Bob Stitt, serving as the special teams coordinator and secondary coach in 2015 and the defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. After UM, he was a senior defensive advisor at Temple in 2018 and a defensive analyst at Georgia Tech in 2019 and 2020.
Idaho makes hire
Brent Pease, Montana’s associate head coach and wide receivers coach, wasn’t selected as Idaho’s next head coach, a job that went to South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck, who replaced fired head coach Paul Petrino, a Montana native and Carroll College grad.
Eck, Pease and New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas were finalists for the position, according to a report from Football Scoop, which specializes in tracking college football coaching changes. Pease, an Idaho native, played at UM from 1985-86, was an assistant coach for the Griz from 1991-98 and returned as an assistant coach in Missoula in 2018.
