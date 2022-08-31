MISSOULA — Montana wide receiver Aaron Fontes flashed in the spring game when he caught a 25-yard touchdown pass and a 50-yard pass in tight coverage.
Later on, he was pushed out of bounds after an interception, but he made a hustle play running behind the bench to track down and tackle cornerback Dylan Simmons. Whether that was a legal play, Fontes’ performance throughout the spring impressed head coach Bobby Hauck.
Fontes showed his growth wasn’t a fluke during camp in August as he was arguably the breakout star on offense. He was a regular target in the passing game and made quite a few impressive grabs in the practices open to the public.
The 6-foot-1, 172-pound sophomore is now on the season-opening depth chart as he tries to make an impact in games after catching two passes for 10 yards last year. A native of Oxnard, California, he played high school football with running back Xavier Harris and chose the Griz over offers from Colorado State and Eastern Washington.
Fontes sat down with 406mtsports.com to catch up on his progression in the offense.
Q: What goals did you set for yourself in the offseason?
A: To be more consistent. That’s just with plays, catching the ball, not dropping them. It’s been better since the spring for sure. I definitely set my goal for fall camp to be more consistent with plays and kind of just knowing where I need to be, because that’s where I need to be better at. Just being more focused and trusting myself.
Q: Why did things click so well in fall camp?
A: Just really my mindset. Really getting into the playbook and making sure I’m in it every night. It just clicked to me. Just coming from freshman year trying to learn it, just trying to always remember the plays. I’m just trying to put on for Montana and make a name for myself out here and especially for the team.
Q: How different is that playbook than high school?
A: More blocking techniques, trying to finish. In high school, some guys are a little lazy, don’t know how to finish. But now it’s more about finishing the blocks. You never know if your running back is going to come back out, so you need to finish your blocks so he can get a touchdown. And really just reading the defense as a whole so you know what holes you need to be in and where you need to be on the field.
Q: What else does it take to be a complete wide receiver in this offense?
A: I feel like you need grit. You got to come with some work. (Wide receivers) coach (Brent) Pease is always looking for players that are going to work, play, finish hard. We have a saying that we want to be a bird dog, not a porch dog. You always want to go get the ball and never just sit on the porch.
Q: Mentioning coach Pease, he’s been in the SEC at Florida. What’s it like absorbing his knowledge, and what lessons has he taught you?
A: Everything he says I’m taking it in. It’s never in one ear, out the other. He knows what he’s talking about. I look at it as he’s always trying to help me. He’s never trying to get me down. He sees the potential in me, and he kind of brings me up.
Q: He said during camp this is as talented a group of receivers as he’s ever had at UM. What is it about this group that he would say that?
A: Everything’s clicking with the wide receivers. It helps with (quarterback) Lucas (Johnson) here because he’s a playmaker as well. In the wide receiver room, I feel like we want it this year for sure. We’re just trying to attack every goal that we have that coach Pease sets for us.
Q: How has the chemistry development gone between you and Lucas?
A: It’s gone really good. He’s always coaching me up. I’m always asking him questions because he’s an older guy, like if I need to do something different on a route. Especially during scramble drill, he tells me if I need to tempo this down or come fast. He’s gotten the chemistry up with all the wide receivers.
Q: When we saw you running behind the bench in the spring game, you were wearing jersey No. 16, and now you’re in No. 14. Why the change?
A: Fourteen was my number in high school and it was my brother’s number too. I like it because my brother kind of paved the way for me. He inspired me to play college football. Right now, I’m just trying to finish it for myself but for him as well.
Q: How did he inspire you?
A: Growing up, he was my oldest brother. He always was playing basketball, track and football. He kind of caught my eye in football with how athletic he was. Coming out of Oxnard, he went to the University of Utah and then finished at Dixie State (now Utah Tech). It gave me an inspiration to want to go to college and play.
Q: What’s his name?
A: Jamal Smith. He’s my half-brother. He’s 31. That was my hero growing up. I still look up to him.
Q: Did you tell him you changed your number?
A: I did. He was like, “Hey man, I know it’s for me, but it’s for you as well. I know it’s the family number, but you always got to eat.” He was hyped. He said it’s go time.
