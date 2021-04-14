MISSOULA — Nick Ostmo had a decision to make late in his senior year of high school: Did he want to hit baseballs or hit holes opened up by an offensive line?
Ostmo had signed with Montana for football in December 2018 but was getting interest from some MLB scouts, primarily the Philadelphia Phillies, as his baseball season wound down. They wanted to know if he would actually sign if they drafted him after he was a Class 6A first-team all-state center fielder at Lincoln High School in Portland, Oregon.
There was the possibility that Ostmo could return to play college football as an older player if baseball didn’t work out, similar to ex-Oklahoma State star quarterback Brandon Weeden. But he decided to stick with his commitment to the Griz and his passion of football instead of potentially toiling in the minor leagues for years for what he felt was a long shot at the major leagues.
“I met with a scout and he asked me is this really a possible option, and I was honest and told him that I was going to go play football at Montana and that kind of ended the opportunity,” Ostmo said. “I just thought I enjoyed playing football more than baseball.”
The 6-foot, 221-pound sophomore has made an immediate impact with the chances he’s been given at UM. He had 402 total yards of offense and three touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019, and he got his first start Saturday in place of injured All-American Marcus Knight, tallying 87 total yards and two touchdowns as he tries to show he deserves a bigger role come the fall.
Ostmo sat down with 406mtsports.com to talk about his time at Montana, his offseason work and his outlook with the Griz. This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
***
Q: Finally back on the field, so how has your body changed since you had last played a game in 2019?
A: I’ve just gotten a lot stronger and faster than I was. Just focusing on the things that I wasn’t so great at last year, trying to fix my speed so I could have that breakaway speed and just getting stronger to break tackles. I gained 5 or 7 pounds. I think the biggest thing was changing my diet and eating a lot more fruits and vegetables than I did last year. It was hard with the cafeteria as a freshman trying to eat those good foods. But being home for a little bit helped me get into it. I think that’s been super beneficial.
Q: What else did you change with your diet?
A: Just staying away from lots of junk food. I like to make smoothies with strawberries and bananas. Eating a lot of spinach. I’ve gotten more into taking vitamins. I didn’t take any vitamins last year or at all throughout high school, so I got into taking vitamins and getting those things that your body needs to be at top performance.
Q: How have you seen those dietary changes translate onto the field?
A: I just feel a lot better, not as sore after practices and games, just feel like I have more body control. I feel a lot lighter even though I got heavier, and I’m not as sluggish.
Q: I noticed you changed your number, too, so what was the thought process behind that?
A: I started last year as No. 20 and then because of a special teams conflict, me and Gavin Crow were No. 20, so they had to switch me in the first game to 38 and I had the option to switch, and I just wanted to get back in the 20s. I’ve been 22 my whole life, but obviously retired at Montana (in honor of Terry Dillon), so I thought I’d try a new number.
Q: Going back a bit, what was the recruiting process like with Montana?
A: I hadn’t really heard much about Montana, but Tim Hauck coached at my high school my freshman year because his step-son (Brock Rice) went to my high school. So, it was an in-between year from one of his jobs. I think he showed my film to (UM) coach (Bobby) Hauck and that’s how the recruiting process started for me with Montana.
Q: Then you came in and played quite a bit, which you don’t see many true freshmen play that much right away in the Big Sky. Why did you feel you were prepared to do that coming in?
A: A lot of it was the coaches prepared me with getting into a program where they’re pretty tough on you and making sure you’re disciplined and doing the right things. Also, coming in behind a guy like Marcus Knight, a guy to look up to, is pretty important because he sets the tone for the running back room and shows what it’s supposed to be like in there, so that made it easy to come and play as much as I did. I think I came in pretty physically ready to go. Then it was learning the offense and getting up to college speed. That took a little bit to get used to.
Q: We've seen you run over some guys, but how would you describe yourself as a running back?
A: I would say I’m kind of more of a power back than a speed back, but I think that if I can get in the open field, I can outrun people. I think I’m a little versatile like that and I can catch passes.
Q: Since you’ve been here, what would you say it takes to play running back in Montana’s system?
A: You got to get used to the cold weather, obviously. That’s one of the important things is at practices and during games is no long sleeves, so getting used to being cold a little bit. I think Montana is known for being tough and we’re going to run the ball on you and we’re going to stop the run. We’re going to be physical and run the ball down your throat.
Q: So, getting to be back on the field last week, how did you feel about your play and what you’re working on?
A: I felt good out there. It was cool to get out in the open a couple times and get out there and run. They’re emphasizing a lot on catching the ball last week. We weren’t really sure how they were going to be covering the running backs, so we might be getting the ball a lot. That was in the offseason as well. We need to be able to catch out of the backfield. We can’t be dropping any balls, so securing the ball when it’s thrown to you or handed off to you, always having the ball secure and not giving it away.
Q: With a potentially bigger role for yourself, what do you hope to prove to the coaching staff this spring and into the fall?
A: Just that I can do what they want me to. I can be versatile and be knowledgeable and protect the quarterback, protect the football, not fumble and just be able to be relied upon by the coaching staff and the rest of my teammates to do what is supposed to be done.
