MISSOULA — Montana sophomore tight end Bryson Deming scored his first career touchdown this past Saturday — and then he scored again.
The Billings West grad has caught six passes for 69 yards with a long of 23 yards in four games this season. He's roughly halfway to matching the numbers he put up in his first season, when he had 10 catches for 140 yards in 2018, and he has at least eight games left this year.
Deming, standing at 6-foot-4 and 248 pounds, has been primarily used as a blocker, something he embraces doing. If the offensive line continues to improve and tight ends aren't need as much to help block, he could possibly see his opportunities to catch passes increase.
Meet Bryson Deming:
Q: Can you walk me through the first touchdown catch against Monmouth and what the feeling was like for you to finally score and do it in front of the home crowd?
A: It was awesome. I couldn’t be happier. Just from the play at the start, I knew I had an opportunity to go down the field and get one. The backside safety rolled to our three-receiver side and there was nobody there. The only thing I was thinking was ‘just catch it.’
Q: Your second score sealed up the game and came in tight coverage. What do you recall about that play?
A: We were driving the ball well and capped off the drive how we wanted to. It’s six points. I was excited about that one, too. We had another kid open as well. It could have went either way.
Q: You had playing time last year, so what did you learn and how do you feel you’ve improved since then?
A: Just progressing as a player in all aspects, like blocking, being more physical, getting stronger because (you're) getting thrown around a little bit when you’re just a freshman out there trying to hold your own, but you’ve got some work to do after the season’s over. Then running routes faster, always trying to create more and more separation, get yourself open and catch the ball and do something with the ball after you catch it.
Q: So you’re just feeling more confident?
A: Yeah. With a year under my belt, definitely helps out.
Q: You probably want to be catching multiple passes every week, so how do you balance that with the blocking duties you’re largely asked to do?
A: It’s just my role on the team. I’ve embraced it. Blocking’s a huge part of the offense. Anything I can do to help the team, whatever it is, I’ll do it.
Q: You played quarterback in high school, so what’s it been like catching passes now, and how do you think playing quarterback helped you with the move to tight end?
A: It’s a little different. It’s kind of nice because you know kind of what the quarterback’s thinking on a lot of the stuff, especially coverage-wise when you’re running, what spots are open and if you put yourself in his shoes, where he’s going to put the ball, you’re kind of on the same page as him.
Q: What have you learned from (senior tight end) Colin Bingham over the years?
A: Colin’s a great dude. He’s a very silly guy, makes you laugh a lot. But he is one of the hardest workers you’ve ever met. Me, personally, he’s helped me out a ton since I’ve been here. He’s taken me in and taught me everything I know. I’ve learned everything from him. I’ve learned a lot from him. I can’t thank him enough.
Q: Some fun ones to close. What’s your go-to music before a game?
A: Honestly, I don’t listen to music. I sit there and just kind of relax and try not to get nervous. So I just try to get in the zone.
Q: So are you sitting there thinking to yourself or do you go talk with other guys in the locker room?
A: No, I’m kind of isolated. I sit there and think about the game and think about my assignments and just mentally prepare. Not a big music guy before games.
Q: If you could time travel, when and where would you travel, or who would you want to meet?
A: My great-grandfather. My dad always said he was a really cool dude. He passed away before we were born. If he’s anything like my great-grandma, I’d love him.
Q: What’s the one food you would never eat?
A: I do not like tomatoes. Tomatoes, they just ruin whatever it goes on or in.
Q: Do you have a nickname?
A: Because I have a twin, I’ve always been just Dems. People that can’t tell us apart, it’s just easy for them.
Q: If you could choose your own nickname, what would it be?
A: Something involving ‘fast’ because I’ve always wanted to be fast. I’m not really fast. If I could get the nickname and then the persona comes with it, I’d take that.
Q: Why jersey No. 87?
A: It’s just what they gave me when I came here. There’s nothing special to it.
Q: What’s it like playing for Bobby Hauck?
A: I love Coach Hauck. He’s just a great guy. He brings as much energy as we do. He gets after it. He gets after us. He holds us to a high standard. He doesn’t let us slip. He doesn’t let us lay off. It’s great. It’s what you want in a coach. He’s pushing us every day and has us moving towards our goals.
