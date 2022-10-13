MISSOULA - Redshirt sophomore quarterback Kris Brown was never allured to the hometown team. After all, he was just a California transplant set in Bozeman for his high school playing days and Montana State never did offer him.
But it wouldn’t have mattered anyways. Despite living in MSU territory and having his own brother Kamden be a member of the Bobcats, the University of Montana always had his heart.
When he was fortunate enough to get an offer, there was nothing much to be considered. Without an intended major and without knowing what to expect in terms of playing time, Brown showed up on the UM campus in 2019 ready to rock.
Since then, a lot has changed. He’s embraced the role of backup signal-caller, and has done it serviceably. He’s provided his own signature moments when his number has been called upon, and continues to stay prepared for the next time he’s needed. And, he even sorted out his career path.
With a 3-1 record, three passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns as the QB1, Brown sits on some promising numbers that show glimpses of what could be one day. If he is for whatever reason abruptly thrust into action again, Griz fans can now know a little more about their starting QB.
Brown spoke with 406mtsports.com to talk about his coming to Missoula, the process of being a reserve and some off-the-field topics.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: What led to the UM decision even though you were technically a Bozeman guy?
A: I kind of knew ever since the first time I came up with my family and checked out the stadium and the facilities that I wanted to come here. When UM came knocking on the door I was really excited to get an offer from them.
Q: Did you ever get criticism from the Bozeman community for choosing the rival?
A: No doubt. They love their team down there in Bozeman and it’s the same up here in Missoula so there was a lot of smack talking.
Q: Having a brother that played at MSU, does he cheer for the alma mater or you when it comes down to Cat-Griz?
A: No way, he cheers for me all the way, man. He’s a great dude and he’s always in my corner.
Q: Since coming here, has it been everything you expected it to be?
A: It’s been an eye-opening experience, and I’m unbelievably thankful to God and to everyone who has helped me along the road just to be here.
Q: With Lucas (Johnson) in the starting role, what have you been learning from him this year?
A: Just learning how to compete. Learning how to come in and work your butt off and do what you have to do to get better.
Q: How would you describe your guys’ relationship?
A: We like joking around. He’s got a contagious sense of humor and we like to banter back and forth. He’s a good guy.
Q: How confident are you in your ability to take over as the starting role if that is ever needed, whether that be due to injury this year or the next?
A: I think you have to be confident. Regardless of your situation you have to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
Q: Being a backup and not playing all the time, how do you stay with it and what keeps you motivated?
A: I love the game. I absolutely love the game and I have since I was a kid, since as long as I can remember. As far as actually staying locked in on the sidelines, I just have to watch the signals and make sure I’m getting the plays and try to go through my own reads in my own head.
Q: Now moving away from football, I know you’re originally from California. Could you see yourself back there one day or is Montana home now?
A: I think Montana is home for me now. I didn’t love it at first but over time it’s a great place to live.
Q: What have you decided to do academically?
A: I’m a business management major now. I’m not sure what I want to do with it yet, we will see where it takes me.
Q: Now I know Lucas (Johnson) raps, do you have any special talents or unique interests?
A: I don’t have anything like that (laughs). I enjoy watching movies, I’m a movie buff.
Q: What’s your favorite movie?
A: My favorite movie of all time is Interstellar, no doubt.
Q: Do you have a favorite actor?
A: I do. It’s between either Christian Bale or Jake Gyllenhaal … he’s (Gyllenhaal) creepy (laughs).
