MISSOULA — Braxton Hill produced a laugh from Montana coach Bobby Hauck and others Monday when he said he’d soon see what things he needs to work on during film review.
Hauck told the junior linebacker that his first play of the game Saturday was probably his worst. For one, it was the season opener. It also was Hill’s first career start on defense after he had played in 22 games on special teams or as a backup linebacker dating back to 2019.
The Anaconda native recovered from that play and looked like a seasoned veteran in the 47-0 win over Northwestern State while taking over the spot vacated by All-American Jace Lewis. He was named the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week after he posted a career-high 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack.
Hill is coming off his first full college season last fall, when he was a backup to Marcus Welnel. He had come to UM following a torn labrum in a shoulder and played through a broken wrist as a true freshman in 2019 before a broken collarbone ended his season early. He then played in the two spring games in 2021 after the fall 2020 season didn’t take place.
“I think more experience lends itself to the game slowing down and you have the ability to understand not only what your side of the ball is doing but what the opponent is trying to get to,” Hauck said. “Braxton’s going to keep getting better and better. He’s got good athletic ability. He’s got good speed. He plays hard. He’s a willing tackler. So, he’s just going to keep getting better and better.”
Hill took some time to speak about his first start, his growth as a player, the Grizzlies’ swarming defense and the upcoming game against South Dakota at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: How did you find out you were the Big Sky defensive player of the week and what was your reaction?
A: Coach (Dan) Ryan, our strength and conditioning coach, told me in the weight room. I was just happy we got the win. Just kind of focused on South Dakota now and just wanted to get up and start watching some film on them.
Q: You’re no stranger to playing time, but getting the starting role, what was that like and was there anything different about that experience?
A: I would say it was no different than last year. Just any time you step out on the field, you just do anything you can to help the team win. It was great to be out there and great to be back playing games in front of the home crowd. Just glad we got the win.
Q: Where do you feel you’ve improved the most since the end of last season?
A: I’d say just knowing where my help is on defense. Then, just trying to play my heart out and try to get the win.
Q: You’re the defensive player of the week, but the defense flew around, so what could you say about that unit because it seemed like there were six or seven guys in on every tackle?
A: It was a lot of fun out there. Just how we play defense as a group, we’re always chasing to the ball. Coach talks about our standard on defense. We have a lot to improve on. But it was fun to get out there and play against someone else.
Q: Linebackers Levi Janacaro and Tyler Flink, who combined for a special teams touchdown, have cut their teeth to get on the field and now they’re making plays, so being a linebacker yourself, what have you seen out of those guys?
A: They’re awesome. They’re both just hard-working dudes. I couldn’t be more excited to see them out there.
Q: When you guys have a defensive performance like Saturday where you don’t let them pass the 40-yard line, is that something you guys are thinking about sustaining in the game?
A: I would say no. Our goal is probably to have a three-and-out every possession. We just have a lot to improve on for next week. We got a good team coming in here.
Q: What have you seen offensively from the Coyotes as you’re preparing for Saturday?
A: I just think they’re a really good team. They have a lot of good skill guys. They got a good running back. Good O-line. We’re going to have our hands full.
