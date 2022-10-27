MISSOULA — The University of Montana football team's secondary had a coming out party last Saturday, intercepting Sacramento State three times. Junior cornerback Corbin Walker got the fun started by getting his first takeaway of the season, and the first of the game, in the second quarter.
The rest of the defense followed suit, with safety Nash Fouch and cornerback Justin Ford also getting interceptions while linebacker Patrick O'Connell recovered a fumble.
They held the Hornets' FCS-elite offense to just seven points in the first half. They also shut Sac State out for a quarter for the first time in 2022.
Despite the loss, that effort showed promise, and Walker was the spark of it all. For the third-year player, this was expected entering the season as he's been getting meaningful minutes since his freshman year.
The 5-foot-11 Renton, Washington native has played in 30 games throughout his Griz career, including a first-year slate where he had a pick-six in the FCS playoffs. Now, with All American Justin Ford and Idaho State transfer Jayden Dawson in the cornerback room with him, he's been trying to manage a role in a three-way rotation.
"We kind of view it as we have three starters at corner and it can be any two of those three any given week," head coach Bobby Hauck said. "Corb (Corbin Walker) has done a really nice job. He got thrown in the fire a little bit when he was younger and its paid dividends for him. He's really a consistent player."
His success versus the Hornets was a positive sign that started a string of takeaways, and more of that is needed as the Griz look to return to their early-season form.
Get to know more about Walker here as he'll find himself on the field at a much higher clip if he can continue making things happen in coverage.
Walker met with 406mtsports.com to discuss his recent success, the Griz secondary and some off the field topics.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: Your first interception of the season was this past Saturday and it led to an explosion from the secondary, what was it like to see that from your group?
A: I feel like we were out there getting the job done but obviously not because we didn't get the W. But its promising being able to get some turnovers. We just have to execute and get some more because obviously we didn't get enough. It was nice to get one though.
Q: The way the defense played Saturday, that was probably your guys' best effort of the season. Have we seen the defense's best and if not, what more can you do?
A: Definitely not, I think we can play a way better game. We haven't really played a complete game yet and I think when we do we're a really good team. our offense is good, our team all-around is good and I just feel like we need to execute better as a team. No one group is slugging behind, we just need to have a complete game.
Q: I see coach Ronnie Bradford (cornerbacks coach) really getting on you guys at practice. How much does he motivate you guys?
A: Oh, he gets after us. He just wants the best out of us and the way to do that is to coach hard. He coaches hard, but that's the reason we're good. He knows what's expected of us and when we don't perform like that he gets on us. It's great having that push from our coaches to get us going.
Q: Specific to this secondary group, what makes it a special unit this year?
A: I feel like we have a lot of dogs and all across our team, our secondary, linebackers, defensive line, our offense, we have guys out there. We have playmakers and they make plays and I just think this year, we have a complete team.
Q: Now I'm sure you see on social media after those two losses, there are some naysayers. What would be your message to them?
A: We're still the same team. We're still as good as we were when we were undefeated. We just didn't execute but that doesn't mean we're not the same Montana Grizzlies that they can count on each week. We're a good team and we need our fan base behind us, so just believe in us.
Q: What's your favorite part about being on this team?
A: I think the brotherhood we have. On our team, everybody loves each other. We have a bunch of guys that care about the team and care about football. I think that's the biggest part, we have guys that care about football.
Q: What's your favorite sport outside of football? Are you any good at it and what team do you root for?
A: Outside of football, basketball. I played a little bit in high school but I wasn't crazy, but I'd still give these guys (teammates) buckets. When my Supersonics come back, with that league expansion, that'll be my team.
Q: What is it about sports that keeps you going?
A: I think it's being able to compete. I'm a really competitive person and being out here and competing and trying to be better than the next guy, I think that's the real big factor of football that keeps me going each practice.
Q: Do you have any role models in the game and why?
A: I think a big guy for me is Jalen Ramsey. He's got that dog in him. he's in there talking all the time, rah-rah, but he gets the job done. He's always in the right spot when he needs to be and that's why I feel like he's been a good corner for the past seven years he's been in the league.
Q: Where do you think this team can go this year and what is it going to take?
A: I think we have potential to win the national championship. It's going to take us coming together and coming back after those two losses but i think we have the team to do it. Everybody in here wants to win the championship and we just have to execute each game to do it.
