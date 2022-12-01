MISSOULA – Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Keelan White is a hidden gem in UM’s 2022 offense.
Behind household names like Malik Flowers and Junior Bergen, he is oftentimes the unheralded weapon. But this might work to the benefit of the Canadian, as his production has hit an all-time high this season.
With defenses focusing elsewhere, the 6-foot-2 wideout has found himself wide open for four scores this season. His most recent one came versus Southeast Missouri State in the first round of the FCS playoffs, marking his first-career postseason touchdown.
Through three other seasons with the Griz, White had just one score through 16 games. But over the years, he’s been polishing his skillset in historical wide receiver rooms behind guys like NFL player Samori Toure and USFL player Samuel Akem.
Now getting added opportunity, he’s put it all together to become someone who can score at any given moment.
“He’s developing as a player. He was pretty raw coming in and he keeps refining it,” head coach Bobby Hauck said. “He continues to learn the game and he has a huge upside. He got hurt a year ago which set him back a little bit but he keeps evolving and really shows flashes of being a really good player and I’m certainly glad we’ve got him.”
Recent developments within the Griz running back unit, such as Marcus Knight’s transfer and Nick Ostmo’s undisclosed injury, may mean even more looks for White in the near future.
If Montana wants a chance to knock off NDSU at the Fargodome on Saturday, it’ll have to air it out. And the third or fourth option in the passing game might make all the difference.
With a successful veteran defense, the Bison have been a stalwart all season. Their top options in coverage will likely draw matchups with Mitch Roberts and Malik Flowers, leaving guys like White to become the x-factor in the passing game.
Ahead of the team’s trip to Fargo, White spoke with 406mtsports.com to discuss his first playoff touchdown, the Grizzlies’ three-possession comeback win over SEMO and more about his time at Montana since coming from Canada.
Q: That was your first playoff touchdown on Saturday, so walk me through that play, how you got so open in the corner and how did it felt bringing it down?
A: It was a great play. We all lined up and I saw I had the leverage and Lucas (Johnson) made a great throw. It always feels good scoring in Washington-Griz but it was just like any other game, it felt good.
Q: After Malik had that kickoff-return touchdown, did you feel like it was your guys’ game or when through the course of the comeback did you think you guys were going to come out ahead?
A: Well we never really had any doubt in the locker room. It’s just us, it’s only us. No one ever felt like we were going to lose that game. We were all pretty positive and the grit of this team is amazing so we were really working for it. And Malik said to me in the locker room, ‘We just have to make plays. One of us has to make a play,’ and it just ended up being that way.
Q: When you look back on that game, have you ever played in a game crazier than that or where does that rank amongst them?
A: I don’t think I have. I’ve never been part of a comeback like that.
Q: As the course of the season has gone on, where do you feel like you’ve grown the most in your game?
A: I’d say the IQ part of it. Coach P (Brent Pease – wide receivers) has done a great job at teaching us, especially me, how to be a smart receiver. Recognizing zone versus man, where the pockets are going to be. So definitely my football IQ has grown over the course of the season.
Q: Your redshirt freshman year you were here with Samori (Toure) and Samuel (Akem), so what’d you learn from them being part of such a historic wide receiver room?
A: I take things from other guys, so having those guys like Samori and Sammy was good because I learned from them. Things that they do, just watching and observing, it was definitely helpful to have them in there.
Q: You’re from Canada, so how’d you get into football when sports like hockey and basketball may be more popular there?
A: My dad played in the CFL (Canadian Football League). He played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the BC Lions. He kind of put me in a bunch of sports at a young age. I was playing hockey, soccer, lacrosse, football, all that and then over the course of the years I kind of slowly fell more and more in love with football and I came to a point where I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to play football,’ so I dropped every other sport and continued to play football.
Q: Is there differences in the way football is played in Canada compared to the USA, or was it pretty much the same?
A: In BC (British Columbia), we play our football like down here, we play American rules mostly. But there were a few times where I had to learn the Canadian game and play the Canadian game so there’s definitely different rules and stuff like that with the free motion. But overall for me, it’s been a pretty easy transition for me.
Q: You played in International Bowls, what was that experience like and how did you get selected?
A: It was a great experience. So, every year they do this provincial showcase basically and they take the top 40 players from each province and form provincial teams and they do a national tournament and the top 40 players from there get selected to Team Canada to go down to the International Bowl and play and I as able to be a part of that team for two years. It was pretty amazing actually.
Q: Why’d you pick UM when it was time to make a decision and did you have other offers?
A: I had offers from mostly every school in Canada, but I knew I really wanted to play college football down here in America. I was trying really hard, going to all these camps and stuff, talking to different coaches and none of them would give me a chance because it’s hard for a Canadian kid to get exposure down here unless you’re like a Chase Claypool (Chicago Bears WR) type of guy - the amount of times I was told from other schools that they’d offer me if I wasn’t Canadian. Coach Pease gave me a walk-on chance and it was the only opportunity I had so I took it and I’m grateful that it worked out.
Q: Since you’ve been here, how have you enjoyed the school and how has it helped you grow as a person?
A: It’s great. I love it here. It’s very different from the big city of Vancouver but it almost feels like home to me now. It’s been so awesome, everyone has welcomed me here with open arms.
Q: What do you want to do as a career when you’re done here?
Q: I haven’t really figured that out yet. I always get asked that question and I’m still not too sure. The goal is to play at the next level somewhere though, wherever that is.
