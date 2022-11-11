MISSOULA – One of the most troublesome storylines of the season for the Montana Grizzlies football team has been surrounding its running backs. It has so many capable options, but their production has been a rollercoaster-type affair.
However, on Saturday versus Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo, it was one of those days where the Griz run game showed its true capability. Redshirt sophomore Nick Ostmo ran for over 200 yards and two scores, but there was another name that was in the middle of it all.
Sophomore Isiah Childs, technically the fourth-string running back, ran wild on the Mustangs. With just eight carries, the 6-foot-1 tailback went for 70 yards and an additional two touchdowns.
It wasn’t new to Childs, who finished as the Grizzlies’ third-best runner in his freshman season. During that campaign, he had 207 yards and three touchdowns. But with the return from injury of Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo, as well as the emergence of Xavier Harris, playing time has been harder to come by.
On Saturday night, though, he used his extended playing time as a reminder that he’s still here and still capable. It came much to the happiness of head coach Bobby Hauck.
“Everybody is competing for playing time so if you want to move up the depth chart, you have to beat out the guy ahead of you,” Hauck said. “Isiah played great. I was happy for him, and he’s practice well lately too.”
After that breakout game, Childs met with 406mtsports.com to discuss the season, his journey to Montana and to reveal some fun facts about himself.
What was learned is that the Kansas native is one that likes to stand out amongst the crowd. And, he is trusted by teammates to give them haircuts.
Here’s a little more about what makes Childs the player and person he is today:
Q: What do you expect of yourself when you take the field, especially in a moment like Saturday where you’re getting extra playing time?
A: I expect a lot from myself. I know my coaches and teammates are counting on me and I have to make the most of my opportunities. My teammates and coaches expect a lot out of me so whenever I get those opportunities I have to take full advantage of them. I know what I can do on and off the field so I was just really confident with what I had to do this weekend.
Q: What led to the increase in playing time from your perspective?
A: Opportunities arose for me and coach told me to take advantage of the opportunity that I had. So when I got out there I just took the bull by the horns.
Q: How did it feel in the snow, at home, getting in the end zone twice on what was just kind of a magical night?
A: That was pretty cool. It was my first time playing in the snow and everybody did their 1/11th for me to get in the end zone twice and have the day that I had … I wouldn’t have been able to have my performance without them and my coaches’ trust in me so it was really cool.
Q: The run game has been up-and-down this year and from your perspective, what is the key to consistency?
A: Coach Green (Justin Green) always tells us four things that we have to do during the game: protect the ball, catch the ball, put the ball in the right place and protect the quarterback. So I feel like if we do those four things each and every game, we should have success.
Q: In high school you played in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. What was that experience all about?
A: It was pretty cool. Being a small-town kid from Wamego, Kansas, you don’t really get to venture out much. I got to see people from Kansas City, Topeka and all other sorts of places so it was really cool to be able to venture out and have those sorts of opportunities to excel your game and pick the brains of other coaches from around the state.
Q: You went to Akron out of high school but you had hometown Kansas State offer you, so what led to you going to Akron?
A: I just kind of followed my heart. I trusted the coaches there and felt like it was a cool opportunity for me to pursue what I had in my education and on the football field as well. Things didn’t work out and now I’m here and happy to be here, so I always say things happen for a reason and I’m happy it brought me here.
Q: When it was time for you to move on, what was it that you liked about Montana that brought you here?
A: Definitely the atmosphere. It’s a small college town with no NFL team so I knew that all the fans were going to be one unit as well as well as the teammates. I picked some of the brains of all the players that were here before I committed and it felt really family-oriented and I knew it was a blue-collar type team so it was an easy decision to come here.
Q: What’s your favorite meal and why?
A: Probably spaghetti. My mom’s spaghetti is really good. I love pasta, I can make any type of pasta so it’s definitely my favorite.
Q: What’s your favorite animal and why?
A: I like zebras. They’re kind of majestic with the stripes and everything. I’m really outside the box with everything I do so I just think zebras are an outside the box type of animal.
Q: Do you have a favorite artist and a favorite song?
A: Favorite artist is between Rod Wave and Juice WRLD and really any of their songs honestly. I listen to mellow music before the games, I don’t really like to listen to anything hyped so that’s kind of how I am on game days.
Q: Any hidden talents or interests? What do you do away from the football field?
A: I’m a barber. I’m a barber on the football team so I cut everybody’s hair and everything. I also know almost every line to almost every Marvel movie by heart, so I know all the Marvel movies like the back of my hand.
