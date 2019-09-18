MISSOULA — Montana sophomore Marcus Welnel has taken on a bigger role this season, usually being the first linebacker to come off the bench to spell All-American Dante Olson or Jace Lewis.
The Helena Capital grad has tallied 10 tackles and two tackles for loss through three games this season. He played in all 11 games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, totaling 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one blocked kick on defense and special teams.
At 6-foot, 230 pounds, Welnel is embracing the opportunity for more playing time on defense, and he feels he brings smarts and speed to the field for the Griz.
Meet Marcus Welnel:
Q: Your Twitter bio doesn’t mention anything about you other than saying you're Jace Lewis’ teammate. How did that come about?
A: I think (former Griz All-American linebacker) Josh Buss started it and said, ‘Jace Lewis’ teammate.’ Then Jace put something. I think Mike Matthews has something. So I just had to put something. It’s a cool linebacker thing we do.
Q: This past game, you had a tackle for loss against Oregon, so was that a pretty exciting moment despite the loss?
A: That was a cool play and the game overall was cool, too, but we lost, so that wasn’t great.
Q: You’re getting some more playing time, so how do you feel the season has gone for yourself three games in?
A: I like it. Playing at this level is cool. It’s a lot different than high school. I just love every opportunity I can get.
Q: How would describe yourself as a linebacker?
A: I’d probably describe myself different than Coach (Bobby Hauck) would, but I think I’m smart and I know what I’m doing and I feel like I’m fast, too.
Q: Where do you feel you’ve improved the most since last year?
A: Definitely to be physical and use my hands a lot more to get off blocks. Usually I used to run around blocks, but now I use my hands and can be physical.
Q: You grew up as a Griz fan, so it was probably pretty cool when you committed, but what has being a Griz meant to you after actually getting to play in games?
A: It’s cool. As a kid, I came to almost every Griz game. You see the guys on the field and you just idolize them. Finally to be one of those of those guys, it’s a pretty cool feeling honestly.
Q: When you’ve had All-American guys like Josh Buss and Dante Olson to play and practice with, what do you take away from them?
A: Just their work ethic how hard they work and how hard they want it. If you want to be good, you got to work for it.
Q: You played both offense and defense in high school, but what do you like about defense at the college level?
A: I like hitting people. I’ve always like defense. I do like offense, though. I don’t think they’d use me here much, but I do like offense.
Q: If you could convince the coaches to let you play offense, what would you want to play?
A: Like a tight end, H-back kind of thing. That’s what I did in high school.
Q: Some fun ones to close out. What’s your go-to music before a game?
A: Everything, but I’m known here for how much I like Nickelback. Not many people do, but I do.
Q: Anyone else on the team like them?
A: I think (strength and conditioning) coach (Matt) Nicholson might be one of the only other ones, but maybe a few other guys.
Q: Favorite movies you go to?
A: "Step Brothers." I like comedy movies. That’s really one of the best movies of all time. And "The Avengers." I’m a big Marvel guy. I got to give them a shoutout, too.
Q: What do you think of the state of Marvel right now?
A: I was kind of sad to hear about "Captain America" and Tony Stark. But I think they’re doing good. "Spider-Man" being out of Marvel now is a little different. We’ll see how everything comes together.
Q: You changed your jersey from No. 56 to 10 this offseason. Why?
A: I’ve been 10 in everything. Ever since I played sports when I was little, 10 was the jersey on the ground, I picked that up, and I’ve been that for football, basketball, baseball, everything. When I got here, that was the first time I had any other different number. Once I got the opportunity to be 10, I wanted to be 10. It’s just the first one I had that first day of fifth-grade football.
Q: Lastly, what’s it like playing for Bobby Hauck?
A: It’s great. He’s a very intense guy. That’s what I like out of a head coach is someone who wants to win.
