MISSOULA — Kale Edwards has jumped off the screen with his highlight reel-worthy plays on special teams early this season, and he added a big-time defensive play against Indiana State on Saturday in his first year seeing an increased role on defense.
The sophomore defensive end recovered a fumble forced by linebacker Patrick O’Connell and ran back the ball 20 yards for his first career touchdown to give the Griz a 7-0 lead. That came two weeks after he forced a fumble on punt coverage against Northwestern State and one week after he laid a punishing hit on a South Dakota player on a kick return.
“Kale’s a hard worker and a great guy. I’m super happy that it was him,” O’Connell said. “Coming in, I was coming up the middle and just kind of came open and saw him. Honestly, I thought he was going to be down, I thought they’d call him down, but I didn’t know when I stripped it. But it worked out. So, happy for Kale.”
Edwards has seven tackles, half a TFL and one quarterback hurry on top of the forced fumble and fumble recovery touchdown through three games this season. He had begun to emerge on the scene in the spring game as he batted down multiple passes at the line of scrimmage.
Edwards had moved from linebacker to D-line ahead of the 2021 season. He brings speed to the position while playing at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds.
In his last full season in 2019, he was the defensive scout team player of the year while redshirting. The native of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, had chosen the Griz over offers from other Big Sky teams Idaho and Idaho State.
Edwards sat down with 406mtsports.com to talk about his strong start to the season and his transition to the defensive line.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: Can you describe what you saw on your defensive TD and how it felt to score?
A: It was exciting to score a touchdown. Coaches have us do scoop-and-score drills all the time. All the other D-linemen and Pat, because we had some blitzing backers on that play, pressured the quarterback. Pat got the ball out, Hank (Nuce) pushed it out to me, he had dove on it, and then I was lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.
Q: Tyler Flink mentioned last week that coach (Bobby) Hauck loves scoop-and-scores, so what kind of drills do you guys do and why does he tell you guys he likes it?
A: (Linebacker) coach (Kent) Baer is the one who runs the drill. It’s just a simple scoop-and-score drill. I don’t know where he got it from. As many times as we can score, the better. We want to score on defense. (Justin) Ford did that a bunch for us last year. Pat’s done it a couple times. Belky (Justin Belknap) ran one in last year. Every chance we get to do that, the better.
Q: You play on a few special teams units, so what do you like about playing on special teams, why do you take so much pride in it?
A: I’m on kick coverage, kick return, punt. I love it. There’s so many chances on special teams to make a play. And I want to play the whole time. If I could play the whole game, the better. I love being in there. I get to be in there for all those plays and I love it. It’s the most exciting play in football, special teams.
Q: When you committed, the coaches were looking at you as either a linebacker or safety, and you started at linebacker but then moved to defensive line, so how has that transition gone?
A: It’s definitely a different ballgame playing down there in the trenches. I played safety in high school. I played a little middle linebacker. It took me a year to get it, but (D-line) coach (Barry) Sacks has been pushing me and coach Baer gave me a good introduction to the defense when I was playing linebacker. Put on a little bit of weight naturally. Still trying to put on some more.
Q: What’s it like being around an energetic guy like coach Sacks on a daily basis and what have you learned from him?
A: He’s frantic. That’s the word I like to use. He brings the energy all the time. He’s as spry as any of us. For being born in a different generation, he’s got a lot of energy. He jumps around. He makes us bring it all the time. He motivates us daily. We want to do the same thing every game, just be frantic but dialed in.
Q: Last question, why the jersey number change from 40 to 0 this offseason?
A: I was a single digit in high school and kind of wanted that. I like being at the end of everything. I don’t like being at the beginning of everything. I just want to be at the end, but now I’m at the beginning of everything by accident. I thought it was going to be like aces high, 0 would be after (Alex) Gubner, No. 99, on the roster. Not what I wanted, but it’s OK, I like it.
