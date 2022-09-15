MISSOULA — Tyler Flink experienced a storybook moment two weeks ago in the season opener when he scored his first touchdown.
The Montana linebacker recovered a blocked punt and returned it 32 yards for a score in front of the north end zone grandstand. Fellow Missoula Big Sky grad Levi Janacaro blocked that punt as the former high school teammates combined for the first special teams score of the year.
“Flink has been my best friend for 10-plus years,” Janacaro said after the 47-0 win over Northwestern State. “It was awesome to see him put the ball in the end zone. It was surreal.”
Flink, who joined UM as a walk-on in 2018, has played on special teams over the years as he’s worked his way up the linebacker ladder. He’s now seeing an increased role on defense as the Griz rotate several linebackers while he continues to get reps on special teams.
Flink followed up his first touchdown by tallying his first sack last week against South Dakota. That sack came on third down to force a three-and-out immediately after the Griz had fumbled in the red zone. He has three tackles and one tackle for loss in the early going this season.
Flink sat down with 406mtsports.com to catch up about his journey at Montana.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: How would you describe the feeling of scoring your first touchdown in Washington-Grizzly Stadium after that punt block?
A: It was awesome. We had made some adjustments right before that snap. We just sent the house and Levi got through and was able to block it. I saw it rolling around and I picked it up. We don’t want to dive on it. Coach (Bobby) Hauck loves scoop-and-scores. It was pretty cool to score in the north end zone. Definitely a childhood dream. I grew up going to the games. Had season tickets always. It was an awesome moment.
Q: Then you get a sack the next game, what did that mean to you?
A: It was amazing. Levi did a great job. He blitzed first and took up some blockers, so I was running free. Third down is a big play. It was an awesome moment to get my first career sack.
Q: You came in as a walk-on, so how has the college football experience gone compared to what you expected?
A: In high school, you’re the big guy on campus and then you get to the university and you’re a little fish in a big pond. You’re low on the totem pole and you got to work your way up. I think that was the hardest thing to get adjusted to. It’s been an awesome challenge. There’s been a lot of ups and a lot of downs, but you have to just keep pushing through. It’s been an awesome experience working my way up. Finally seeing playing time and all that has been awesome.
Q: Ups and downs, so when and why did things start clicking for you?
A: I don’t remember a moment. I always stuck to it and kept my head up. I was always raised to work hard because things aren’t always going to go your way. My parents and past coaches and coach Hauck have done an awesome job of that. It's been going well.
Q: Mentioning Bobby, he brought you in as part of his first recruiting class, so has playing for him been what you expected it to be like?
A: Absolutely. It’s a hard-nosed team. We work hard every day. You earn every single rep, everything you get. It’s kind of your choice how you want it to go. It’s definitely been like that. I knew that coming in too.
Q: His defense is a unique defense, so how would you describe it, what do you like about playing in it as you get more time in the system?
A: Our D-line does such a great job eating up blocks and they create such big lanes and holes for us to run through. It really makes it easy to get tackles as linebackers. It’s a credit to the D-line. It’s an awesome defense. I really like it. You get to fly around a lot. You get to blitz a lot. It’s fun.
Q: Linebackers coach Kent Baer has been coaching since long before you were born, so how has he helped you grow as a player?
A: He always pushes you. There’s never a calm day. There’s never time to take a day off. He always pushes you every day to get better. He’s never content with your performance. He just pushes you hard every day.
