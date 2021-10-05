MISSOULA — One of Bobby Hauck’s first things he did as Montana’s head coach was to meet with Levi Janacaro in December 2018.
Janacaro, then a senior Wildcat quarterback at Missoula Big Sky, was offered and accepted a partial scholarship to play for the Griz. Before that, he had been considering walking on at Montana State after UM’s previous coaching staff didn’t offer him.
Janacaro, now a fourth-year sophomore, was brought in as a fullback but was soon after moved to the defensive side of the ball. He’s also been a contributor on special teams, beginning to excel there more and more while working his way up the depth chart at linebacker.
On special teams, Janacaro plays on punt coverage, kickoff coverage and punt return. He’s played in four games this fall after totaling four games in the previous three seasons.
He had arguably his biggest play at UM when he blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown against Cal Poly on Sept. 25 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. His hustle on that play epitomized the effort Hauck asks out of all of his players on every play.
Janacaro sat down with 406mtsports.com to catch up on his career so far at Montana ahead of the Grizzlies’ game against Dixie State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Q: This is your fourth your here, but you haven’t played much on defense, just special teams, so what’s kept you motivated?
A: “I’d say the No. 1 thing is my teammates. I’ve made relationships that will last a lifetime. On days when you get up and you don’t really feel like giving your all or trying hard, you look at the guys sitting across from you in the locker room and you think, ‘I’m not doing it for me. I’m doing it for him.’ That really motivates me to give my best effort and try to be the best I can.”
Q: How did you learn to have that approach?
A: “Guys that came before more. Jace (Lewis) and Dante (Olson). Guys that have been here and showed me the right way of doing things. I think it rubs off on all the younger guys and shows them how to do things the right way. They show you how to work every day, how to come put your hard hat on and get to it and keep on grinding when you’re sick or tired or not feeling your best. It doesn’t make a difference if it’s not your best day. You have to go out and put all of your effort in regardless because that’s the only way to have a successful team is if everybody is bought into that kind of mindset.”
Q: You make that big play by blocking that punt and recovering it for a touchdown against Cal Poly. Can you walk me through what you were seeing?
A: “The couple returns we had before, we got some good pressure. Tyler Flink, who’s right next to me on punt return, he came through and ate up the shield guys on the previous return, so I thought we might have another shot. I came free and put my hand toward where the ball was going to be kicked and got a piece of it. I felt it when it hit my hand, and I put my head on a swivel to see which way it went. I saw it was rolling in the end zone, and I knew I had run as fast as I could before it went out the back.”
Q: Then you dive on it, and how did it feel to score for the first time in your college career?
A: “It was surreal. Just growing up in Missoula and being a Griz fan and being able to score a touchdown in Wa-Griz with all your best buddies, you can’t beat it. It was great.”
Q: Why have you come to embrace playing on special teams?
A: “I just think it’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot that can happen on any given play on special teams. There are big plays like a kickoff return for a touchdown or big hits on a kickoff or a punt. I just think it’s a lot of fun because special teams can have a huge impact on the game. People think special teams is where all the scrubs are put, but it can’t be overlooked. It’s easy to buy in when you know how important it is to coach Hauck.”
Q: Right, he’s known for special teams. What have you had to learn to play special teams for him?
A: “Mostly special teams are fundamentals: running, blocking, tackling, getting off blocks. So, it wasn’t a whole lot I had to learn. Mainly just the schematics of everything.”
Q: I know you came in on offense, but they moved you to defense, so what has it taken to show you belong there?
A: “You just have to have a love for the game. You have to love the physicality of everything, the nastiness of defense and you have to love your teammates. All the linebackers that are older that have paved the way for me like Jace (Lewis), Pat (O’Connell) and Marcus (Welnel), those three guys really make it clear the right way of doing things and how a Montana backer should play. They’re physical. They’re fast. They’re mean. But they’re smart too. They’re great guys to look up to and watch and learn from. It’s been a blast.”
Q: Pat specifically, you’re his backup, so what have you learned from him?
A: “He’s a freak. He doesn’t quit. He’s impressed me with everything that he’s done. It hasn’t really surprised me because I’ve known what he’s capable of. He’s an animal. It’s not surprising, but it’s satisfying to see it playing out the way that it should. He’s playing unbelievable right now, so it’s exciting to watch as a friend and teammate. I just appreciate his work ethic.”
