MISSOULA — Mitch Roberts grew up rooting for Montana and is now thriving as a Griz wide receiver, giving local kids someone to look up to.
The junior is UM’s lone starter from Missoula heading into the 120th Brawl of the Wild at noon Saturday. It’ll be his first time starting in the Cat-Griz game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium after he started in the 2019 game in Bozeman and played on special teams in the 2018 home game.
Roberts leads UM in catches (47), receiving yards (581) and receiving yards per game (58.1) while grabbing one touchdown. He went over 1,000 career receiving yards this past week and is at 88 catches for 1,032 yards and two touchdowns in 36 career games.
After redshirting in 2017 and catching one pass for 6 yards in 2018, Roberts took on a bigger role in 2019 following an injury to Sammy Akem. He finished the year with 420 receiving yards and one TD catch and then had three catches for 25 yards in the two games in spring 2021.
Roberts sat down with 406mtsports.com to talk about his big season.
Q: Being a Missoula kid, what are your favorite memories of Cat-Griz growing up?
A: “I just always was going to them as a younger kid, sitting up in the stands. They’ve always been a big deal for me growing up, especially being in Missoula. I’ve always been a Griz fan.”
Q: How does playing in it compare to being just a fan?
A: “Being in my shoes now as a player, it makes it even that much more special. It’s cool to have the opportunity play in a game with that magnitude.”
Q: What do you expect it to feel like starting in that game in Wa-Griz for the first time?
A: “I’m just going to try to go out there and make plays just like every other week.”
Q: Do you have any family connections to other side of the rivalry, or is everyone Griz fans?
A: “My brother-in-law, actually recently new brother-in-law, played quarterback for the Bobcats.”
Q: Who’s that?
A: “Jake Bleskin. That’s my only tie to the Bobcats. It’s a nice, little rivalry in the family as well.”
Q: Big season for you so far, so what’s been working for you as season has gone along?
A: “I think just continuing each day to get better at practice and putting in the work in the film room as well has been a lot of help for me. I think our whole receiver group as well, we’ve been pushing each other day in, day out to get better.”
Q: Is there something in particular that’s been the most valuable?
A: “I’d say the practice that we do. Our coaches push us day in and day out to get better. We practice with a ton of energy. I think it’s gotten us better as a unit, and I think it’s gotten me better personally as well.”
Q: So how do you feel you’re playing?
A: “I feel a lot more comfortable out there. It’s been a fun year so far. Playing with this team has been a great time. I’m really enjoying it.”
Q: Comfortable how, or with what?
A: “Just being in rhythm with Cam (Humphrey) and the quarterbacks. Trying to run good routes and make plays out there.”
Q: In 2019, you took on a bigger role later in the season, so how much did those reps help prepare you for the bigger opportunity you’ve gotten this year?
A: “Yeah, that definitely helped me, I feel, like a ton just getting that experience and getting more comfortable out there with some live game reps. Then coming into this season, I kind of knew what to expect and I knew my role.”
Q: How much do you think playing QB in high school helped you when you moved to receiver?
A: “I think it’s helped me, but it’s just so much different at the college level. Just taking in the game at a different view in comparison to being behind center, you’re seeing a lot more there, and then at receiver, it’s a different point of view. So, taking the game in from that perspective has been just different, but it’s been awesome and cool and kind of a challenge at first for me adjusting to receiver, but as time’s gone on, I’ve learned how to read coverages and get a little more comfortable in that aspect.”
Q: Coach Pease also played quarterback but is now coaching receivers, so how would you describe him and the impact he’s had on you?
A: “Coach Pease has helped me a ton personally, and I think our unit as well, just pushing us day in and day out. He has a high standard for us, and just him bringing all of his experience that he knows to our room has helped us a ton in getting better”
Q: You’ve got some great hands, reliably catching the ball, where does that come from?
A: “I don’t really know. You see us on the JUGS machine after practice. Coach Pease always has us making the tough catches on the JUGS machine. So, I’d probably say the JUGS helps a ton and just working on our concentration.”
Q: Do you do anything else to practice hand work or catching things?
A: “Yeah, every once in a while, I’ll have a tennis ball I carry around, I’ll bounce it around, squeeze it and get that grip strength and stuff like that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.