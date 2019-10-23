MISSOULA — Montana junior Moses Mallory has thrown his weight around on the Grizzlies' offensive line in his first season, even as he loses weight.
Mallory, standing at 6-foot-3, came into fall camp weighing 370 pounds and earned the nickname "Big Mo." He's down nearly 50 pounds since then and has been far from dead weight.
The junior college transfer has started the past five games at right guard after getting into better shape and learning the system. His play has helped take some weight off the coaches' minds after the line struggled last year.
Mallory sat down with 406mtsports.com to talk about his first season:
Q: You’re looking good physically compared to when you came into fall camp. How are you feeling?
A: I’m feeling good. Just doing everything the coaches tell me. They’re trying to make me the best player I can be. With the groups of guys we have, I feel like we can do anything. It’s not really about how I’m feeling, but it’s about how the team’s feeling.
Q: Looks like you’ve dropped a bit of weight since camp. I think they had you listed at 350.
A: That was a little lie. They were nice to me. I came in about 370. I’m 320, 325 right now. We definitely put the work in. Like Coach says, whoever works the hardest the longest will win the game. We’re in it to win.
Q: What are you doing to drop that weight?
A: Just working hard. Kind of put my nose down and get to work. New program, so I really had to come in and prove myself, that I could be accepted with the group of guys and show that I’m ready to work to get the Griz to win.
Q: How much better are you feeling on the field at this lighter weight?
A: A lot. This is an amazing program, so I’m not surprised I’m down that much. I’m feeling good, moving around good. Our coaches are good at getting the best out of us and putting us in a good position to succeed, not only on the field but also in the classroom.
Q: Any favorite food you had to give up?
A: Probably my mom’s Samoan food. That’s what I missed. Being Polynesian, we’re always bigger people. I just had to give that up for a bit and live my dream.
Q: So where are you from?
A: I’m originally from Kansas City, Missouri. Moved to Utah for high school. But my mom was born and raised in Samoa. A bunch of my family, we were able to catch back up last week.
Q: Seven games in, how does this level compare to junior college?
A: JUCO, it was good players. The biggest difference, I’d say, is doing the little things right and being accountable. At this level, you have to do everything right. We’re getting our school paid for, so it’s just being grateful for the opportunity and doing whatever it takes to fulfill my spot here and do what I’m here to do.
Q: What about the speed and physicality compared to JUCO?
A: I don’t really see it. It’s football. Football’s football. The biggest thing was coming into the program and learning my things and getting acclimated with the team.
Q: Coming off a big test at Sac State and their D-line, what did you take away from that game?
A: I think we had our sights on the bigger picture. We didn’t really look at what was in front of us. Coach Hauck stated that to us. I believe it. We’re just looking forward to next week. That’s what we’ve got our eyes set on is Eastern Washington. We’re practicing trying to get better each week. Our goal is to be 1-0 every week.
Q: Some fun ones to close. But first, what’s going on when you take guys down and you’re slow to get off of them and keep them down on the ground longer?
A: I’m just trying to get up. But (offensive line) coach (Chad) Germer, he wants to fulfill the DOLA (Dominant Offensive Line Attitude) mentality. That’s what it is. I take that to heart as an O-lineman. Same with the other four guys on the line. We want to get after the guy in front of us. We’ll do whatever it takes.
Q: Do you have a nickname, or have you gotten one since coming here?
A: "Big Mo." They call me "Big Mo" on the team. I like it.
Q: Do you have any hidden talents?
A: I’d have to say basketball. I’m a hooper at heart, in an O-lineman body.
Q: Did you play in high school?
A: I was the last person cut actually each year. I kind of expected it because I was always like 150 pounds more than everyone else. I love hooping.
Q: Do you have a favorite team? Favorite player?
A: The Lakers. Kobe was my all-time favorite.
Q: What’s your favorite type of music?
A: Go-to music, I’d have to say some reggae or some slow jams. Boyz II Men. K-Ci & JoJo. That’s some good stuff.
Q: Any meaning been jersey No. 77?
A: No. It’s what they gave me. I was always 71 because my mom was born in 1971. But I was beat to it. I was the new guy, so I had to earn my place. They gave me 77, and I went with it.
Q: Lastly, what’s it like playing for Bobby Hauck?
A: I love coach Hauck. He really gets after us and he’s always trying to get the best out of us. At the end of the day, he wants the best for us on the field and in academics. If we ever need anything, I can always go talk to coach Hauck, and I know he’ll always be there.
