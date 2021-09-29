MISSOULA — When Jacob McGourin signed with Montana, coach Bobby Hauck went out of his way to compare the defensive end to former Griz Kroy Biermann, an eight-year NFL player who won the 2007 Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the FCS.
“Jacob McGourin, I think he’s got a chance to be a special guy,” Hauck said in December 2018. “I would compare him to Kroy Biermann at this juncture. Now, that’s a weight to put on a kid’s shoulders around here, but he’s got big shoulders, he can hold it.”
Those are lofty expectations for someone who was in high school at the time, but McGourin is working his way to live up to them while maturing as a player. The native of Cheney, Washington, flashed in the four games he played as a true freshman in 2019 while preserving his redshirt, collecting two sacks and breaking up one pass.
Since then, McGourin has recovered from an injury and has put on 30 pounds to get to 265 in his 6-foot-5 frame while keeping up his motor, a rare combination in the Big Sky. He has 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery through three games this season as a backup lineman who rotates in throughout games.
McGourin sat down with 406mtsports.com to chat about his path to UM and how he’s grown in his time with the Griz, who play at Eastern Washington at 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday.
Q: What was your childhood like going up in Cheney?
A: “I lived on a farm, probably 15 miles outside of Cheney. I’ve been in Cheney since I was in elementary school. I was going to Eastern games just as long. It’s my home. It’s where I went to high school.”
Q: Did you have to do a lot of farm work growing up?
A: “Yeah, my family owns a farm, so I was always helping my family. We had wheat, lentils, peas and alfalfa. So, doing a lot of hay throwing.”
Q: Did doing work like that help you grow a lot physically as a kid?
A: “Yeah, my mom’s cooking too. Those two things.”
Q: What was your favorite thing she made?
A: “Steak. She made some mean steak.”
Q: How do you like your steak cooked?
A: “Medium. And some potatoes with that.”
Q: How do you feel about well-done steak with ketchup on the side?
A: “Not my thing. I don’t think anybody should be eating that. That’s not how it’s meant to be.”
Q: Oh, that’s funny. And coming to Montana, you had an offer from Eastern and your dad played there, so why Montana?
A: “I had never even been to Montana until I came on a visit here. I came here, and I saw the facilities, and I met the coaches, and I just liked it more. Plain and simple. I thought it was a better fit for me as a player. I thought I fit in with the guys, the recruits I met here. All just that combined.”
Q: How do things change for you mentally knowing that you’ll have a full season this fall instead of just four games like 2019 or two games in the spring?
A: “It’s exciting because I played the four games and then we had COVID and everything, and I’ve just been itching to get at it and get on the field and win with these guys.”
Q: How much have you been able to transform your body since coming here?
A: “I came in at 235 and now I’m 265. I put quite a bit on. I think that year in the weight room helped a lot. That was all we could do. It was great. I think it’s helped me. At least I’ve felt it on the field. It’s been helpful, that extra weight and strength.”
Q: How do you notice that translates onto the field?
A: “Just moving bodies. Coming in from straight out of high school at 235 straight into the college game, it’s a pretty different experience. So, putting that extra weight on and being able to move guys off the ball is just all that much better.”
Q: You also used that year to heal up from an injury from 2019, right?
A: “I had an elbow issue that I got better. That was perfect too, that we had the break from football, so I got to get better from that without having to miss any playing time.”
Q: As you’ve been here, what have you learned about what it takes to play defensive end in this scheme?
A: “You just got to be fast and aggressive, and you just got to be manic for the ball. That’s it. You’ve seen how our defense plays. It’s just like that on the D-line too. We play fast.”
Q: What are still the biggest areas you’re working to improve?
A: “I think for me it’s thinking less about what I’m doing, mostly in the run, because I think I tend to overthink things sometimes. That makes you go not as fast as you should. That’s the thing I’m still working on is being able to be completely confident with what I’m doing and play as fast as I can.”
Q: Lastly, what do you expect it to be like playing in your hometown for the first time this weekend?
A: “I was in that facility growing up. Our high school is half a mile from the stadium. I think half of my graduating class goes there. I’m playing in front of my whole town, so it’ll be fun. My whole family will be there.”
