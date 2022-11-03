MISSOULA – Cole Grossman’s time with the Montana Grizzlies football team has been all over the board. It’s included up-and-down usage, a switch from offense to defense then back, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has entailed a grayshirt 2018 season where he was academically ineligible.
But once the team finally found out where he belonged on the field and Grossman got all his academics in order, his trajectory has been straight upwards.
“He wasn’t a great pass-rusher. We hoped he maybe would be,” head coach Bobby Hauck said. “But he’s really kind of found his way on the offensive side.”
As a redshirt freshman in 2020-21, the tight end was named First Team Freshman All-American tight end and Honorable Mention All-Big Sky. His size and speed combination as an FCS pass-catcher led to mismatches almost every game.
He finished the year with 36 catches for 463 yards and five scores.
“I think he’s got a chance to be a really good player,” Hauck said. “He’s still got a lot of eligibility left so he’s going to be a well-rounded guy as he keeps learning it. He’s been a guy that can contribute in the kicking game as well, which guys in his position need to, so he just needs to keep coming.”
This season has been a bit slower moving for the 6-foot-4 target, and has been that way for the entire offense as of late. But Grossman takes a business-like approach to football, which exudes confidence that they’ll be able to turn it around.
When it comes to the gridiron, he keeps it plain and simple; close to the vest. When it comes to off-the-field topics, Grossman has a little bit more to say.
Here’s a little bit more about the redshirt sophomore and who he is:
Q: When Kris plays, it seems like you’re more involved in the passing game. How would you describe your relationship with Kris?
A: We’re friends. He’s a good guy, a good dude. He’s a teammate.
Q: With recent struggles offensively for the team, how confident do you remain in the offense as a whole?
A: No comment.
Q: You’ve been mixed around position-wise, and now you’re at tight end. Do you think that’s your best position and why are you so effective there?
A: I think tight end is definitely my position.
Q: They had put you on defense early on in your career but decided to move you back to offense. What have the coaches told you they like about you and your skill set at tight end?
A: I mean hopefully everything. That’s the goal. To just be good at receiving and blocking.
Q: I know you picked the Griz over a few schools, Hawaii even being one of them. What’d you like about Missoula that led you here?
A: I just liked the college town and the atmosphere. I liked that a lot more than any other place.
Q: I saw that you’re from Vancouver, Washington, right next to Portland. When people ask you where you’re from, what do you claim?
A: I’m just from Vancouver, 10 minutes from the border. That’s usually what I say.
Q: What’s your favorite meal?
A: Probably just steak and potatoes, a classic.
Q: What’s your favorite activity outside of football?
A: Hanging out with family and friends, and I like board games and video games.
Q: Do you have a favorite game?
A: I play on PS5 (PlayStation) for sure, and I’ve been playing the new Modern Warfare (Call of Duty), so that’s about it. It’s really realistic. And then Madden.
Q: Do you have a favorite artist and a favorite song?
A: Probably Future, Married to the Game.
Q: Do you have any strange talents or unique things you do? Kind of like teammate Lucas Johnson who raps?
A: I’m not a rapper man (laughs). Just a football player and that’s about it.
