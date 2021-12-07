MISSOULA — Alex Gubner has found his home, tucked away on the interior of Montana’s defensive line.
The sophomore has tallied nine tackles for loss, the fourth most on the team, and 41 total tackles, tied for the sixth most. He had 36 tackles and three TFLs in 2019 as a defensive end, although he had the rarity of four interceptions as he'd drop off the line into underneath coverage.
Gubner’s production has taken off over the past several weeks. He’s had six of his nine TFLs and 25 of his 41 tackles over the past five games.
Gubner sat down with 406mtsports.com to catch up about how his move to defensive tackle has been going for him.
Q: It’s been a while since we caught up. Before we do, I was wondering what you like to do outside of football.
A: “I’m in Montana, so I’m getting into outdoor stuff like fly fishing. This summer, I went with a few guys. I like to try to go shooting. Golfing. Really all I do is football and school. Just trying to get into the outdoor stuff.”
Q: Had you not done that much before?
A: “Not before I came here. My first few years, I didn’t really do that. But I ended up getting into fly fishing and all that.”
Q: Which of those do you enjoy the most?
A: “Golf. Because I’ve golfed since I was little. I’m really liking fly fishing right now, too.”
Q: How good of a golfer are you?
A: “I’m good for how much I play. Definitely not good by the standards of someone who plays a lot. But I can hang on the course.”
Q: Who’s the best golfer on the team?
A: “I think it’s me. Mitch (Roberts) thinks he’s the best, and Pat (O’Connell) thinks he’s pretty good.”
Q: Speaking of teeing off, you’ve been teeing off on some offensive players recently. Has the move to defensive tackle been what you thought it would be like?
A: “Yeah, definitely. I think I was the heaviest D-lineman my freshman year. I’m the heaviest now. I think I fit defensive tackle the best. It’s where I think I’m supposed to play. It’s been great so far.”
Q: Why do you feel it’s where you’re supposed to be?
A: “I think I’m just able to make more plays. I think this defense is very complicated, and I think it’s just more simple for me because I’m in the middle and I’m able to just wreak havoc I guess.”
Q: What do you mean by more simple?
A: “You have to move more as a defensive end rushing the edge. I think I’m physically built for defensive tackle.”
Q: With you and Eli (Alford) rotating, how much has that helped you stay close to 100%?
A: “We’re all about being fresh. As a whole D-line, we rotate. We got a group of guys that are going to play, and we rotate. We’re big dudes. It gets tiring running out there compared to some of the linebackers who are a little lighter. I think it’s easier for them to stay out there.”
Q: So, what’s been the most enjoyable part of playing D-tackle?
A: “I think it’s more of a leadership position where I have to communicate with both ends and talk with the backers. That’s probably it maybe.”
Q: Watching you, it seems like you’ve been unblockable at times the past few games, but how do you feel you’ve been playing recently?
A: “I feel like I’m just doing my job. We’ve had a good run the past few weeks. We’ve been on a roll. I’m just doing my job. I think our defense as a whole has been really just dominating.”
Q: As the season has gone along, how have things started clicking more for you?
A: “I think it’s just that I’m doing well because our defense is doing well. I think we had a small stretch where we weren’t playing our best. I think everyone’s gotten in sync. When the defense is doing good, we’re all doing good.”
Q: When those other position groups are playing well, can you feel it making your job easier?
A: “I see Pat (O’Connell) or Justin (Ford) or Omar (Hicks Onu) or Robby (Hauck) making plays getting pumped up and it gets us pumped. They play with a lot of juice. It’s contagious.”
Q: Do you feel you’re finding the consistency that you want to have?
A: “I feel like I’m getting more consistent every day. It’s the little things. I think I’ve been doing that in terms of being in the weight room doing the right things, doing the right recovery, school, everything, just being organized and always focused.”
