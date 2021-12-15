MISSOULA — AJ Forbes has found his home at Montana.
The fourth-year sophomore had left Nebraska after the 2019 season because he didn’t want to sit on the bench any longer than he had already been. He chose Montana out of 17 offers and quickly took over as the Grizzlies’ center.
Forbes started both games in the spring 2021 season and started 12 of 13 games in the fall season, missing one start because of an injury. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound native of Bellevue, Nebraska, still has two seasons of eligibility remaining heading into the 2022 season.
Forbes sat down with 406mtsports.com to catch up on his first full season with the Griz.
Q: What has been your perception of the FCS playoff format compared to the FBS bowl system?
A: “At Nebraska, we didn’t make it to a bowl game while I was there, so I didn’t get to experience that. Playoffs, I don’t want to say it’s like high school football, but it’s not like I haven’t been in a playoff format before. I’m excited about it. I would be in favor of the FBS expanding the playoff a little bit. But it doesn’t really matter, I’m just here to play football and excited to have the opportunity to compete for a national championship. That’s all I care about.”
Q: So how would you describe your first experience in a college postseason?
A: “Going up against Eastern back in October, we didn’t get the result that we wanted, but having them come up here was awesome. The fans were incredible. That was one of the loudest environments I’ve ever been in as a college football player. It was sweet being able to have them come here and us coming out victorious on the other end and sending them home.”
Q: With that game and Cat-Griz, you’ve got to be a part of some pretty exciting home games.
A: “This is seriously awesome. When I came here, all I heard about was how passionate these fans were. I’ve seen nothing but passion and energy from Griz Nation. I’m really appreciative of how much our fans love us and are passionate about us. It was awesome to get that home playoff environment, to be able to feel that.”
Q: When you look back on your move from Nebraska, does it feel like the right move for you?
A: “Absolutely. This is home to me now. This is everything that I’ve ever wanted in a college: the team, the coaches, a university, professors, teammates, classmates. I love it here. This is home now. I definitely made the right choice coming here. I love it here.”
Q: What’s given it that home feeling?
A: “It’s just how welcomed I was by my teammates, by the coaches, by the fans. Just the coaches believing in me enough to take what I knew I could do at Nebraska and be able to express it here. I will forever be grateful for coach Hauck and coach Germer and coach Rosy and the rest of the staff here at Montana for what they’ve done for me. Yeah, this is home.”
Q: Does center feel like a spot you’re comfortable at going forward after getting to play there for a full season?
A: “I definitely think center is my more natural position. Obviously, if they ever wanted me to play either guard spot, I could do that, but I do think center is my natural position. I’m a big fan of the cerebral aspect of football. As a center, I’m responsible for being able to line everybody out and make the right calls and make the proper adjustments to what we see on offense. I do enjoy that.”
Q: Why do you enjoy that?
A: “The longer I’ve been here, I’ve been able to develop into a more vocal leader as opposed to earlier in my college career when I was more of a guy that was trying to lead by example. But being the center here, you have to be vocal, and I think I’ve grown more into that vocal leadership role as I’ve been here.”
Q: This was your first time playing this much since high school, had a small injury, but how do you keep yourself fresh and ready this deep into the year?
A: “Everybody’s feeling the bumps and bruises, but it’s a lot of time in the training room. (Athletic trainer) Justin (Hunt) has been doing a great job just dealing with everything that we’ve all been through. I’ve had my fair share of things to conquer throughout this season. I think we all have the mental toughness to push through stuff like that.”
