MISSOULA — Nash Fouch is trying his best to add physicality to Montana's defensive backfield.
The sophomore and 3-star prospect from Woodinville, Washington, is seventh on UM with 25 tackles, while his 2.5 tackles for loss are second among the defensive backs. He nearly had his first interception of the season Saturday, but a collision between Griz players resulted in the ball falling to the ground.
Fouch has had to bulk up from 180 pounds to 205 in his 6-foot-2 frame since coming to UM to play the physical nickel back position. He played as the backup in all 14 games in 2019 and then started both games in the spring and the first six games this fall.
Fouch has come off the bench the past two games but has still played plenty of snaps while rotating with sophomore TraJon Cotton, an Oregon State transfer. He's trying to keep embracing the competition within the safety group.
Fouch sat down with 406mtsports.com to catch up on his college career.
Q: How did you end up being roommates with (QB) Cam (Humphrey)?
A: “It’s me, Cam, Cole (Grossman), Marcus (Knight) and Skyler (Martin). When my brother was here, my brother knew Cam from high school. My brother was the only person Cam knew when he got here, so they roomed together, they got an apartment together. Then I was looking for a new place to live and they had a spot.”
Q: What do you guys all like to do together?
A: “They’re all on offense. I’m the only one on defense, so there’s a bit of a friendly rivalry. We have a lot of fun. Me and Cam worked out in the summer and play Xbox together. We watch football all day Sunday together. Sometimes we play poker.”
Q: Who’s the best at poker?
A: “Me. 100%. Don’t let them tell you any differently. Skyler would say that he’s better than me, but I’m better than Skyler, that’s a fact.”
Q: So you’ve got competition at home, just like on the field. But how would you describe that level of competition among you safeties?
A: “The safety corps, we do a whole lot of rotating just to keep people fresh. The competition’s always good. It keeps you on your toes, makes you want to get better. We make each other work harder and hold each other accountable. They’re a bunch of great dudes, so it’s a lot of fun.”
Q: Is that level of competition any different than previous years?
A: “We’re really deep now. We have a lot of young guys who could be playing if they were at another school right now. We just have a lot of talent.”
Q: How has the nickel position you’re playing evolved over the years?
A: “We’ve played a lot more with the nickel down closer to the box in recent years and worked a lot on man coverage and being able to take care of those guys in the slot.”
Q: How different is that from what you played in high school?
A: “The biggest thing for me is learning to be more physical, especially in the run game. In high school, I was a cover two, deep-half safety or the post safety running the field. Now, I’m involved in the run game all the time. Getting on and off blocks, just being more physical is what the coaches have wanted me to do since I got here. It’s something I’ve worked pretty hard work.”
Q: What goes into being more physical beyond just the weight room?
A: “The weight room is big for me. I was 180 pounds when I got here. I was a little, skinny kid. And then a lot of people might not understand this, but playing physical is a skill. It’s not completely a mindset. It’s something you have to work at. It’s something you have to learn how to do, like playing with your hands. But a lot of it is weight room and mentality.”
Q: What else are the biggest things you’re working on?
A: “Speed’s always something you want to work on, but mostly quick-twitch muscle stuff, like getting in and out of breaks.”
Q: How do you do that?
A: “A lot of the stuff that you do for that is the small stuff in the weight room, not always your big lifts. Obviously cleans and squatting is important, but just getting your quick-twitch muscles activated. Flexibility is another big one. That’s something I’ve been working on as well. Just stretching every day, making sure I’m not getting too tight.”
Q: Lastly, what’s your favorite thing to do outside of football?
A: “Play music. Play guitar. I’ve been doing it for almost two years.”
Q: What got you interested?
A: “I started right before COVID. And then it took off during COVID because I was bored. I kind of always had wanted to. My brother had a guitar he never played, so I picked it up and I didn’t really play all that much until COVID.”
Q: Acoustic or electric guitar?
A: “Both of them. Shout out my boy (freshman safety) Gabe Longin. He’s a wizard on guitar. I play with him all the time.”
Q: What’s your favorite song to play?
A: “That’s a tough question. ‘The Heart of Life’ by John Mayer. It took me forever to learn it, and when I learned it, it was very satisfying.”
Q: How long did that take?
A: “A couple months. Two months maybe.”
Q: Do the guys in your house ever yell at you to quiet it down?
A: “Marcus plays guitar as well. He also plays the drums, so we’ve had a couple times where me and Gabe will play guitar and Marcus will sit down on the drums and we’ll some music. It’s pretty fun.”
Q: Are you starting up a band anytime soon?
A: “You never know. Me and Gabe talk about it. We’re a little busy with football right now. That’s a pretty big commitment to make.”
