MISSOULA — When No. 1 and No. 2 running backs Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo went down with injuries last year, true freshman Xavier Harris was thrust into action for Montana. The first-year guy from Oxnard, California, who fielded interest from various FBS programs, was set to lead the backfield.
He didn't disappoint, finishing the season as the team's leading rusher with 666 yards and two touchdown runs. He cracked the century mark in two games, and broke loose for at least 70 yards in seven of 10 games.
With all three running backs returning healthy this season, Harris was good enough to retain his substantial role in the Griz offense. So far this season, he's third on the team in carries behind quarterback Lucas Johnson as well as Ostmo, but he's second in yards with 203, narrowly trailing Johnson's 210.
Last week against Portland State, Harris found open space for a 64-yard touchdown run, the longest rush of his career, showing why head coach Bobby Hauck continues to give him the ball. He eclipsed 1,000 career rushing yards during the game, his 16th time wearing a Griz uniform.
As the season gets deeper, his backfield abilities will play vital to the team's success and its capacity to keep defenses honest.
Harris sat down with 406mtsports.com to talk about his role on the offense, his counterparts and his off-the-field interests.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: After last year's success, what did you expect coming into this season?
A: I knew they (Knight, Ostmo) were going to come back. It's competition regardless, but at the end of the day, we're all brothers and we all root for each other, so no matter who goes in or who goes out, we're going to give 100%. Now we're a three-headed monster, so it's going to be hard to stop us.
Q: How is the relationship between the three of you?
A: We don't have resentment towards each other, it's competition and we're all going to get playing time and reps. We just have to make the most of them. All our carries aren't as high as they could be, but we just do our best.
Q: You have six siblings, how has that shaped your football career and who you've become as a person?
A: It's taught me a lot. Being the oldest, you're like the second father in the house. It motivates me to do my best and be the best man I can be and set a good example for my younger siblings and for them to look up to me and look on the TV screen and be like, 'That's my big brother.'.
Q: You had interest from FBS programs out of high school, what made you content with playing FCS and coming to Missoula?
A: Oct. 6th, 2019. Me and Aaron Fontes came on our visit, and that's when we fell in love with the city and fell in love with the team. Throughout the time, the coaches kept communicating with us and we kept loving it more and more, and now that we're here, we don't regret our decision at all.
Q: Columbia University was of interest to you and you have a solid GPA, how'd that break down and how does Montana fit your academic needs?
A: Columbia would've been a tough decision to go there knowing it's along the east coast. You know, California people and New York people don't go well together. Other than that, I like it here, I feel at home here, these are my brothers, and I couldn't agree with the decision that I made in high school any more than I can now.
Q: You want to do athletic training, what made you want to pursue that route?
A: Athletics. The word athletic. Honestly, I couldn't see myself doing anything that doesn't have to do with sports.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.