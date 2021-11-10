MISSOULA — TraJon Cotton has been working his way into being a bigger contributor for Montana, and he’s now earned the starting nod at safety three weeks in a row.
The sophomore has 20 tackles and two pass breakups, including one that led to an interception Saturday, in his first full season of action. His growth and increase in playing time is adding more depth to the safety position, specifically at the nickel position.
Despite this being his fifth year in college, Cotton played in only two college games before this season. He redshirted in 2017 at Oregon State, played twice in 2018, missed 2019 with an injury, had fall 2020 canceled by COVID and sat out spring 2021 because of an injury.
Cotton sat down with 406mtsports.com to catch up on his time at Montana.
Q: You've started multiple games in a row now, so where have things started to take off for you to get those opportunities?
A: “I think I’m just playing faster. I always knew the system. I’m happy I got to rotate the first six games. They were still playing me a lot every two, every three series. It was just getting me the experience. Now that I pretty much know the position, I can just play fast and make plays.”
Q: Fast as in just mentally, or physically too or something else?
A: “Both. I know the checks before it’s going to happen now. I know my gaps, I can shoot my gaps and make plays. Communication is even better now. I’m just really feeling at home at the position.”
Q: You came in as a cornerback, so how big of a difference is the safety position?
A: “They’re very different in this system. The safety kind of controls the defense in this system, the safeties and the backers. There’s a lot of checks that need to be done with the motion and that type of stuff. At corner, you kind of just wait for the check, for the safety to tell you, so it’s kind of less work mentally. Safety is more work mentally, and I was ready for it. I moved to safety with two weeks left in fall camp, and it just happened real fast for me. They knew I could do it because they know how I retain knowledge, so it was a nice move for me. I’m happy.
Q: You played safety too at Oregon State, so how does it feel to be back there?
A: “I’m just happy to be on the field and making plays with my teammates.”
Q: How does safety here compare to what you played there, especially now at nickel?
A: “I think just because it’s nickel it’s a little different. At Oregon State, I played just free safety; it was a whole different position. Here, I’m playing nickel, and you just cover to cover like a corner and tackle like a backer. It’s a little different, but I feel like it fits my playing style.”
Q: Why do you think that is?
A: “Because I feel like I’m a physical player, and I feel like I can cover pretty well also.”
Q: And you didn't play in the two spring games, right?
A: “Last fall, when I was at home, I got injured, so I missed all the spring ball. The corners were playing well, so I was happy for that. From that evaluation, they saw we might need help at field safety.”
Q: What happened?
A: “It was just a little injury back home when I was training. I’m good now. I’m just happy to be healthy.”
Q: How did you keep yourself engaged when you weren’t playing?
A: “I think just being in the meetings and coming to practice and not practicing, it just fuels your fire and makes you want to get back out there even more. I was just trying to work to get back out there and play with my brothers.”
Q: When did you get fully cleared?
A: “I was rehabbing in the spring. I was healthy enough to play, but we played it smart. By summer, I was full go.”
Q: What sort of work did it take to get back to being football-ready?
A: “The main thing was being in shape. Football shape is different from just running and all that type of stuff, so fall camp was kind of hard the first week or so. But then the more reps you get, the more in shape you get. That was probably the hardest thing was getting back in shape.”
Q: Lastly, you’re on special teams, too, so how has that aspect gone?
A: “I’m on kickoff coverage. They’re scared off. They don’t want to return the ball. They’re scared.”
