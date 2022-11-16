MISSOULA – These days, college coaches in nearly every corner of athletics are looking for multi-sport athletes. Montana isn’t the exception.
The various skills those athletes are learning and training year round gives them the upperhand when it comes time to the football field.
That’s why redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ryan Simpson was a primary target for the UM coaching staff a few years ago. At 6-foot-6, he already had the physical ability that you can’t be taught, but he was also an exceptional basketball player with a Division II offer to MSU-Billings.
With the leaping ability needed to play basketball, his potential as a wide receiver makes him a matchup nightmare.
“That’s kind of our thing here – we prefer guys that play multiple sports,” head coach Bobby Hauck said. “It gives you a chance to evaluate them doing other things and then also, I think it’s really big in their development as athletes and competitors. They work different skills so that develops and then they are competing all year round, keeping score in other things too … competition is good to develop a competitive mindset and attitude.”
The only thing is that most times, basketball stature looks much different than football stature. And, it won’t cut it on the football field, especially at the Division I level.
To reach his full potential, the staff wanted him to focus on the weight room and round out his physique. If he could pair his size with some strength, good things would happen sooner rather than later.
“He’s really worked hard to make himself a more physical presence,” Hauck said. “When he got here he was skinny and weak and he’s not anymore. He’s just getting started but he’s got a bright future. He’s just got to keep evolving and developing and he’s got a chance to be a really good player.”
Now listed at 215 pounds, Simpson has reached the end zone twice this year, the first two scores of his Grizzly career.
He has 10 catches for 170 yards, a slight dip from his previous season, but the team’s circumstances have been different. With new personnel and a challenging slate, production hasn’t come as easy.
He went four straight games starting at Idaho State through Weber State without recording a catch, but is now ramping it up with the biggest game of his career in front of him. Over the past two weeks, the towering wideout has six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Returning home to his native Bozeman for his first Brawl of the Wild game at Bobcat Stadium, he is trending upwards at the right time.
Q: You're another Bozeman guy that chose Montana, so what'd you like about Missoula that brought you here?
A: When I came here on my visit, just the atmosphere here and the fans and just what I saw coming from the Griz. They just said things I wanted to hear I guess and it felt like the right fit.
Q: Going back there for the Brawl of the Wild, what do you envision that experience being like?
A: It's definitely different being on the other side but this is going to be my first time playing there and I've extremely excited. It's hard not to think about.
Q: As the season has gone along, where do you think you've improved most to reach the end zone a couple times?
A: I think I'm definitely getting more comfortable with the playbook and just being able to not be worrying about what I'm running and stuff and just get to play my game.
Q: Where do you want to keep improving to take the next leap?
A: I just want to keep taking advantage of all the opportunities I'm given. Lately I think I've been improving on that so I just want to keep that going.
Q: As a former basketball player, where have your basketball abilities helped you out on the football field?
A: Definitely running, stretching the field and then just going up for those high balls. I definitely see that compared to my basketball a little bit.
Q: You had a scholarship offer for basketball, so why'd you end up picking football?
A: Everywhere I went (on tours), I wanted to do what was best for me and when I came here I just knew this was the best for my future.
Q: Having been a high school teammate of Kris' (Brown), how do you feel about the future of this offense and what it can be?
A: This will be six years now playing with Kris so him and I definitely have a connection so I'll be looking forward to that.
Q: What's your favorite meal and why?
A: I'd have to say steak and mashed potatoes. You can't go wrong with that.
Q: What's your favorite animal and why?
A: I'd just have to say a jaguar, I just think they're sweet.
Q: Do you have a favorite artist or favorite song?
A: If it's country music, I like Cody Johnson and then if it's rap, you can't go wrong with Drake.
Q: Being a basketball guy, do you prefer the NBA or college and what's your team?
A: I like college more and I like Duke, I'm a Duke fan. For the NBA, I like the Thunder (Oklahoma City).
Q: Do you have a favorite player?
A: I'm a Kevin Durant guy and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Q: What led you to the Thunder?
A: In football, and basketball I guess, I like Texas (Longhorns) so I liked KD when he was there so I just followed him to the Sonics and now I'm a Thunder fan.
Q: Last question, do you have any unique skills you want people to know about?
A: I honestly don't know that I do (laughs).
