MISSOULA — Montana sophomore defensive tackle Eli Alford looks to the sky every time he takes the football field for a game.
Alford takes a moment to think about his father, Aaron Alford, who died of an apparent heart attack at 39 years old in 2013. Aaron was a former college football coach who spent time in the Pac-12 at Utah, in the FBS at Wyoming and Akron, and in the FCS at Southern Utah and Western Illinois.
Football runs deep in the Alford family, including with his uncle, Tony Alford, who's become a father figure to him in recent years. Tony is currently the Ohio State running backs coach after making stops around the FBS at Notre Dame, Washington, Louisville, Iowa State and Kent State.
Eli is a 6-foot-1, 285-pounder who's growing as a football player in his second season with Montana. He serves as the backup nose tackle by rotating in for senior Jesse Sims. Alford also plays on the kickoff return team and the punt coverage team.
The native of Park City, Utah, has 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this season, all career bests. He recorded the Grizzlies' first safety since 2015 in the victory over Southeastern Louisiana this past weekend.
Eli Alford sat down with 406mtsports.com to talk about his unique path to Montana, how his second season has gone and the importance of family.
***
Q: So first trip home for you, sort of, returning to northern Utah for the first time to play in a game. What are you expecting that experience to be like?
A: Yeah, there’s going to be a lot of my people there. I’ve already had to get a couple tickets from all my teammates. They’re going to show up. There’s going to be a bunch of them there. I’m excited to see all my friends and family and get them to a game that’s easier for them to come see.
Q: You took a different path to get here, going to Air Force Prep first. What was that like?
A: How that works is the Air Force Academy, their football guys are the ones that recruit us. If your ACT or GPA aren’t up to the Air Force standards, which are pretty high, then they’ll send you to the prep school for a year first. What you do there is you don’t lose any years of eligibility, but you play against a bunch of JUCO teams that are pretty good and you just kind of get the feel for what their football’s going to be like.
The next year, if you decide to stay, you go to the Academy. It’s helpful because usually you just know how things work there, so you’re ready to go. Otherwise, kids just coming into the academy, they kind of just got to learn it while you have an extra year ahead of them.
Obviously, it wasn’t for me. This is like the real college level experience, I’d say. It didn’t really feel like college over there. But it was a good experience.
Q: Bobby had just been hired and you were one of his first recruits, so what drew you to come here and play for him?
A: Coach Hauck has been a longtime family friend with my dad and my uncle. Leaving Air Force, I was just talking to the old coaches I was talking to coming out of high school and he was one of them when he was at San Diego State recruiting me. When he told me he might be getting this job, he said he’d consider taking me with him. When all that went through, he called me and said there was a spot for me. I was quick to take it because not many other teams were willing to take me back after I committed to another school.
Q: Do you recall when you first met Bobby as a kid?
A: Probably a long time ago. I don’t even remember it. But him and my uncle coached together at the University of Washington back when I was little, little. I’d assume that was the first time I met him. He was also real close with my dad as well as my uncle. Just been an acquaintance throughout the time.
Q: I know your dad and uncle had coached a quite a few places. How much of an influence did they have on you as a football player but also as a person growing up?
A: They’ve helped me a ton. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to have those two — my dad as my dad and my uncle as the man he is. Just two very experienced guys with football. Just growing up, my dad taught me a lot at a young age when guys sort of don’t think about football that kind of way. He taught me a lot of things growing up. Ever since he passed away, my uncle really stepped in and has been the father figure in my life. He’s just took me under his wing and helped me in every single way possible, like football and just life.
Q: So how close are the two of you?
A: Very close. I talk to him at least once a week. Just whenever he gets a chance to come out here or I can go out there to see him. But we’re very close. We’ll swap texts back and forth. That’s my guy. Just pretty much like my dad at this point.
Q: How much is your dad on your mind, especially now during the football season?
A: I’m always thinking about my dad every day. That’s kind of a given. Not necessarily during practices or games. But before games, I’m always looking up at the sky and thinking about him and knowing he’s there watching. That always gives me a good feeling and helps me get focused in and ready to go. But when I playing, I’m just thinking about the game.
Q: Yeah, and now you’re backing up Jesse Sims at nose tackle, your stats are better than last year, so what’s working well on the field?
A: (D-line) coach (Barry) Sacks has been really good with me and taught me a whole lot. I think overall as a player, I’ve just gotten better with my hands and getting off the ball. I think those are two of the biggest factors that have helped me increase my game since last year. But I’ve still got a ton of stuff to work to be where I want to be.
Q: You did get that safety this past game. What did you see on that play as it was developing?
A: The play calling was spot on, on that play. It all worked out because my teammates did their jobs correctly and the running back just happened to bounce it outside to me because all the holes were clogged up in the middle. I was just in the right place at the right time and made that play. Even if I didn’t make that play, there’s 10 other guys around me swarming to the ball to get him. It was a good team effort.
Q: Have you ever had a safety before?
A: In high school. Two maybe. It was a long time ago, at least it feels like. It was awesome to get another one.
Q: Playing on the line, what are your main responsibilities in your role as a nose tackle?
A: My role is just to do my assignment. All of our roles are different, but they’re all important. I guess they’re not all that different. We just have a role and do our responsibility. Just different stuff based on whatever the play is. But just make the play when it comes to you and pursue after the play gets away from us.
Q: So how would you describe yourself as a lineman?
A: I mean, good size. I wish I was a little bit taller though. That’d be nice. Not to toot my own horn, but I think I’m pretty strong in general, which is very helpful, especially against some of these big linemen. That’s the main thing.
Q: A couple fun ones to close. (Kicker) Brandon Purdy says you may be "one of the top dogs" for best singer on the team. Care to comment?
A: Really, he said that. (Laughs.) I mean, I can sing a bit.
Q: Is there someone else on the team you’d pick?
A: My pick is definitely Gavin Robertson. That’s my choice.
Q: Is that singing or rapping? Because Purdy picked Malik Flowers for rapping.
A: He’s a singer. Go talk to him. He’s got some vocals on him. I’ll sing along with some songs in the locker room. I mean, my voice is alright. I used to be in choir back in middle school and had a solo. It was cool.
Q: Anything outside of football you’re passionate about?
A: I love to ski. Obviously, I’m from Park City, Utah, a big ski town. That’s a really fun thing I love to do when we’re not in season. I love to just hit the slopes. I’m a big outdoorsy person. But I’m not a big bragger. I think I’m a pretty normal dude.
Q: Why jersey No. 91? Any meaning to it?
A: Nothing at all. Just came in here, they had a jersey for me and I just took the one they gave me. It’s mine now. I might as well make a name for it. Maybe give someone else a reason to wear it.
Q: Lastly, what’s it been like playing for Bobby?
A: It’s awesome. I couldn’t ask for a better head coach. He’s just a great guy and great coach. I really look up to him as a person and coach. He really keeps me in line. That’s making me a better player and person as well.
