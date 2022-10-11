MISSOULA — Following the Montana Grizzlies’ 28-20 Week 5 football victory over Idaho State, it was the consensus that their Week 6 bye couldn’t have come at a better time.
It’d offer the opportunity to heal up and watch film following an underwhelming performance.
But when head coach Bobby Hauck was asked postgame how the staff planned on utilizing their extra time off, he responded with a one-word answer: “recruiting.”
It appears they were active on that front in California over the weekend, with two new known offers extended and announced by Class of 2023 athletes on their personal Twitter accounts.
The first went out to defensive lineman Kyle Stahlecker of Roseville, California. A three-star edge out of Oakmont High School, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound recruit already committed to the Big Sky Conference’s Sacramento State University on July 30.
Still listed as a Hornets verbal commit, there’s time to sway his decision before National Signing Day and the schools’ matchup two weeks from now could play a part in that. The Griz will hit the road for an Oct. 22 contest versus Sacramento State, with a spot atop the Big Sky on the line. The winner will also position itself well on the FCS Stats Perform Top 25.
If they are able to land Stahlecker, they’ll be getting a player who spends lots of time in opposing offenses backfields. Though his Oakmont Vikings are just 2-5, he has recorded 29 tackles, 7.5 of which have come for a loss. His physicality and motor have led to 4.5 sacks, another 11 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
Another offer was dished out to a California product, this one out of Temecula. From Chaparral High School, Cedric Jefferson, a 6-5, 265-pound offensive tackle, was invited to join the Griz. Unlike Stahlecker, he has yet to pledge his allegiance.
He currently holds five Division I offers from New Mexico State, Jackson State, Utah Tech, Montana State and Montana. He also fields two Division II scholarships from Black Hills State University and Adams State University.
He’s a primary blocker up front for a 3-4 unit that averages 175 rushing yards per outing.
With those two mulling offers, here’s a look at the senior seasons that current Class of 2023 Griz verbal commits have been putting together:
Hayden Opitz, ATH, 6-3, 220 pounds
-Helena Capital High School, Helena: 7-0
-307 receiving yards (2 TDs), 46 rushing yards (3 TDs), 36 tackles (4 TFL), two sacks, one forced fumble
Cy Stevenson, ATH, 6-2, 205 pounds
-Libby High School, Libby: 3-4
-892 rushing yards (9 TDs), 148 receiving yards (2 TDs), 102 tackles (7 TFL), 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble
Cameron Gurnsey, WR, 6-1, 180 pounds
-Butte High School, Butte: 3-4
-534 receiving yards (2 TDs), 400 punt yards (5 within the 20-yard line, long of 66)
Kealii Ah Yaht, QB, 6-1, 185 pounds
-Kamehameha Kapalama High School, Honolulu, HI: 0-5-1
-536 passing yards (3 TDs), 17 rushing yards (3 TDs)
Jaxon Tucker, DL, 6-3, 240 pounds
-Billings West High School, Billings: 5-2
-Stats unavailable
Clay Oven, LB, 6-2, 200 pounds
-Billings Central Catholic High School, Billings: 7-0
-Stats unavailable
Jaylen Hall, WR, 6-0, 172 pounds
-Mater Dei Catholic High School, Chula Vista, CA: 3-4
-Stats unavailable
Austin Buehler, OL, 6-6, 240 pounds
-Helena Capital High School, Helena: 7-0
-Stats unavailable
