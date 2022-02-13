MISSOULA — Montana's men's tennis team improved to 6-0, its best start in program history, with a 7-0 win over Whitworth on Sunday at the Peak Racquet Club in Missoula.
Ed Putney won 6-1, 6-1 on court one. Lawrence Sciglitano rolled 6-1, 6-0 on court two. Gustav Theilgaard blanked his opponent 6-0, 6-0 on court three. Milo Benn took a 6-4, 6-1 win on court four. Pontus Hallgren returned from an illness to win 6-1, 6-4 on court five. Josh Watkins won his season debut 6-2, 6-0 on court six.
The Griz swept all three doubles matches to earn the doubles point. Pudney and Oisin Shaffrey were victorious on court one. Hallgren and Sciglitano won on court two. Sam Baldwin and Watkins added a victory on court three.
"It felt really good to be back home this week, and the guys played like it. Just A-plus tennis all around," Griz head coach Jason Brown said in a news release.
"I'm excited that everyone got some action this weekend, and it's great we're building that sort of confidence here at the Peak because we'll need it when the Big Sky schedule rolls around."
The Griz return to action with three matches in Portland from Friday to Sunday. They open Big Sky play 11 a.m. Sunday at Portland State.
Softball
Montana sophomore Allie Brock made a case to be the Big Sky Conference pitcher of the week during the season-opening weekend.
She ended Sunday's game with four consecutive hitless innings to help the Griz earn a 2-1 win over Santa Clara at Sacramento State. UM finished the three-day Nor Cal Kickoff with a 3-2 record.
Brock earned all three of those wins, going 3-0 in the circle while posting a 0.82 earned run average and a .161 batting average against. She allowed two runs over 17 innings, struck out 12, and allowed just nine hits and four walks.
Brock entered Sunday's game in relief of junior Maggie Joseph with the bases loaded, no outs and UM up 2-0 in the fourth inning. She sandwiched two strikeouts around an RBI sacrifice fly to retain the lead. She allowed just one baserunner the rest of the game as she retired 12 of the final 13 batters.
The Griz scored their two runs on RBI fielder's choices by Kendall Curtis and Presley Jantzi. They batted just .222 as a team on the weekend.
Up next, UM will play five games in the Tracy Beard College Classic in Melissa, Texas, from Friday through Sunday.
Women's tennis
Montana dropped a tight 4-3 contest to in-state rival Montana State on Sunday in Bozeman.
The Griz fell to 3-3 overall, 0-1 in the Big Sky. The Cats improved to 4-7, 1-0.
UM and MSU split the six singles matches, but the Cats earned the decisive doubles point by winning all three doubles matches.
The Griz got singles wins from Grace Haugen on court one (5-7, 6-4, 6-4), Olivia Oosterbaan on court two (6-3, 6-4) and Maria Goheen on court four (6-4, 6-2).
MSU got singles win from Andrea Cuquerella on court three (3-6, 6-1, 6-3), JJ Chen on court five (7-5, 6-4) and Jazmin Lerman on court six (6-7 [5-7], 6-4, 6-2). The Cats' wins in double play came from Mirte Van Baelen and Marta Garcia-Reboredo on court one (6-2), Chen and Cuquerella on court two (7-6 [7-5]), and Lerman and Maria Villarejo on court three (6-3).
UM will head to Las Vegas for three games from Friday through Sunday.
