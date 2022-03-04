MISSOULA — The Montana softball team scored a win on the first day of the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix, Arizona, but fell in thrilling fashion in the nightcap.
The Grizzlies opened the day with a 5-3, come-from-behind win over San Jose State. The Grizzlies trailed 3-1 after the bottom of the second but a double down the line by Julie Phelps brought in Kyle Becker to cut it down to a one-score game.
Kendall Curtis doubled in the top of the sixth to bring in Phelps and just like that, with the backing of four straight scoreless innings by Dana Butterfield, the Griz knotted things up at 3-3.
Curtis doubled down the left line to bring in Phelps and the the go-ahead score while, a few batters later Maygen McGrath brought in Jacie Klucewich for the insurance run.
McGrath finished with one hit and two RBIs and the Grizzlies netted nine as a team. Butterfield allowed seven hits and three earned in seven innings of action. She also struck out one and walked two.
The Grizzlies lost after looking like the game was sealed against hosting Grand Canyon. The Grizzlies roped three runs in the top of the seventh off the bats of Cami Sellers and McGrath — who brought in two.
But the Lopes answered with four runs on five hits in the bottom of the seventh to seal it. After the games, Montana now stands at 7-10 overall.
Women's tennis swept by Gonzaga
The Montana women's tennis team fell to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, 4-0, in Friday afternoon's match at the Steven's Center in Spokane, Washington. The Griz (4-8) played clinch-clinch with the Bulldogs (5-3), leaving the last three matches unfinished.
"This was good preparation for tomorrow's match against Eastern Washington. It's great to get competitive points and really dial in for the next two days of Big Sky play," said head coach Steve Ascher.
The Zags came out the gate ready, clinching the doubles point in the first two matches of the day. Juniors Olivia Oosterbaan and Ivayla Mitkova fell to the Broerman/Sosnowska pair 6-2 on court one. In position three, Grizzlies Claudia Reguant and Maria Goheen dropped a match to GU's Sloan/Svarre (6-3), allowing for Gonzaga to take the first point of the match. Lauren Dunlap and Alex Walker left their doubles match unfinished in position two, where the pair was up 4-3 on Aitken/Oda.
Gonzaga kept the momentum going when transitioning into singles with Tiegan Aitken defeating Grizzly Walker in straight sets (6-1, 6-0) on court five.
Playing in position one for the first time this season, junior Grizzly Oosterbaan fell in straight sets to Zag Cate Broerman, 6-1, 6-2.
The last (finished) match of the day happened to be on court six, where senior Reguant faced Caroline Wernli. Wernli took the match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.
The Griz will be back in action Saturday, where they will face Eastern Washington for their second Big Sky Conference match of the season. The match will take place at 11 a.m. at the Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse in Cheney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.