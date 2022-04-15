MISSOULA — Former Montana soccer player Taylor Hansen made her professional debut in the world’s top women’s league just five months after playing her final game for the Grizzlies.
Hansen started for San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League on Thursday in a 3-1 loss to OL Reign at Lumen Field, where the NFL's Seattle Seahawks play their home games. She played for the opening 65 minutes until she was subbed out for Naomi Girma, who was the No. 1 overall pick out of Stanford in the 2022 NWSL College Draft and plays for the United States Women’s National Team.
Hansen’s debut came in the team’s fourth game out of six in the Challenge Cup, a preseason tournament. The 22-match regular season opens May 1 and will be San Diego’s first year in the NWSL, which has 12 teams and is in its 10th season of existence.
Hansen, a 5-foot-4 defender, made the 24-player team as a non-roster invitee after she went unselected in the draft in December and was one of 34 players invited to preseason camp in January. She’s one of eight defenders on the team, which includes USWNT players Alex Morgan, a forward, and Abby Dahlkemper, a defender, as well as six other players representing five other international soccer federations.
“No limits. None. Don’t let people hold you back and never tell me a Griz can’t play overseas or in the NWSL,” Griz soccer coach Chris Citowicki wrote on Twitter Thursday night. “Dreams coming true here in this program. So insanely proud.”
Hansen played in a program-record 92 matches at UM and made 81 starts, the second most in school history. She was a first-team All-Big Sky selection each of her final three seasons and made the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region first team once and third team once.
The California native was on Grizzly teams that made the NCAA tournament three times in four seasons under Citowicki. They won Big Sky tournament titles in 2018, spring 2021 and fall 2021, and secured regular-season titles in 2019 and spring 2021.
In addition to Hansen, several players have gone on to play professionally since Citowicki took over the Grizzly program: Alexa Coyle (Hibernian, Scottish Women’s Premier League), Mimi Eiden (Grindavik FC, Iceland), Caitlin Rogers (Grindavik FC, Iceland), Janessa Fowler (Eastern Suburbs FC, Australia) and Rita Lang (Estoril Praia, Portugal).
Summer fun
Montana record-breaking goalie Camellia Xu has signed with the San Antonio Athenians Soccer Club of United Women’s Soccer for the summer season, the team announced Friday.
UWS is part of the second tier of US women’s soccer and is a 49-team semi-pro pro-am league for college players, future and former pro players, and international players. College athletes still retain their NCAA eligibility as long as the players aren’t paid.
Xu is coming off a spectacular redshirt freshman season at UM in 2021. She was named the Big Sky Conference goalie of the year, was the MVP of the Big Sky tournament and posted a single-season program record with 11 shutouts. In January, she was invited to camp for the Canadian U-20 women’s soccer national team ahead of the Concacaf U-20 championship.
“Camellia is a tremendous player on her way to making it as a pro,” San Antonio technical director Leland Hammonds said in a news release. “The records she set in just one season at Montana so far speak for themselves and I think we are in for a fierce competition for the starting spot in goal this summer.”
Next level
Incoming goalie recruit Bayliss Flynn will test herself against a new level of competition when she plays in the relaunched USL W League prior to joining Montana in the 2023 season.
The USL W League is a women’s pre-professional league that is operating as one tier below the National Women’s Soccer League. The league has opted for amateur status so that athletes can retain their NCAA eligibility.
Flynn, 16, is the youngest player on the roster for Minnesota Aurora FC. The team has three other goalies, most notably Sarah Fuller, the former Vanderbilt and North Texas soccer player who did kickoffs and field goals for the Vanderbilt football team in 2020.
“It'll really get me ready for college in two years because I'm going to Montana,” Flynn said in an interview with WCCO-TV in Minnesota. “It's a higher level than anything I've ever played. It'll just make me grow as a player a lot.”
Flynn also plays club soccer for Minnesota Thunder Academy of the Elite Clubs National League, which is the highest level of youth soccer in the nation. Her high school team, Edina Senior High School in Minnesota, rose as high as No. 1 in the country this past fall.
Griz land commit
Montana picked up a commit in the 2023 recruiting class with forward/wing Abby Smith out of Corvallis, Oregon.
I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play D1 soccer at the University of Montana! Huge thank you to my coaches, family and friends for helping me make my dreams come true. Go Griz! 🐻⚽️ @MontanaGrizSOC @Coach_Cito @JRLandham @ashleyherndon19 @cfc_salem
Smith was named a first-team all-state player in Oregon’s second-largest classification this past fall after her junior season at Crescent Valley High School, which lost in the state semifinals. She was also chosen as the Mid-Willamette Conference player of the year.
Smith plays club soccer for the Capital FC Timbers. She took college visits to Washington, Boise State and Seattle, according to her Twitter account.
“I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play D1 soccer at the University of Montana,” Smith wrote in a tweet Thursday. “Huge thank you to my coaches, family and friends for helping me make my dreams come true.”
Smith is the third known member of UM’s 2023 recruiting class. She joins Flynn and Riley Carolan, a defender from Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle.
