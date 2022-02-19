MISSOULA — The Montana softball team swept a pair of Mountain West opponents on Saturday as the Tracy Beard College Classic continued in Melissa, Texas.
The Grizzlies hit their first three home runs of the season to power their way past Colorado State 7-1, then edged Nevada 4-3 to move to 5-4 on the season.
Montana will face Colorado State on Sunday at 9 a.m. (MT) for its final game in Texas.
The Grizzlies fell behind the Rams in the first inning when Colorado State got to Montana starter Dana Butterfield for a run on two hits.
They would have just two more hits, both singles, off Butterfield as the freshman picked up her first win while lowering her ERA to 2.07. She has walked just two batter in 27 innings to start her Griz career.
Her teammates gave her plenty of support. Cami Sellers and Maygen McGrath both hit two-run home runs in the third to give Montana all the runs it would need.
Brooklyn Weisgram led off the fourth with a home run, and Riley Stockton and Julie Phelps both had RBI singles in the seventh.
Montana fell behind in the first inning against Nevada as well, as Allie Brock gave up two runs on three hits and needed to get a swinging strikeout with the bases loaded to end the inning.
Montana made it 2-1 in the second. McKenna Tjaden drew a one-out walk and made it to third on a double by Presley Jantzi, her first extra-base hit as a Grizzly.
Weisgram drove Tjaden in with a sacrifice fly to left.
Sellers tied it in the third with her second home run of the day, Jaxie Klucewich made it 3-2 in the fourth when she drove in a run on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice.
Brock only allowed two hits between the second and fifth innings, but Nevada got to her for a run in the sixth on three hits.
Montana answered right back, with Jantzi starting things off in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff double, her third hit of the day. She scored when Kylie Becker came through with a clutch two-out single to center.
Nevada put the tying runner on base in the top of the seventh with two outs, but Brock got a line-drive out to center to finish it and improve to 4-1 on the season.
The wins followed two losses on Friday, an 8-0 setback to North Texas, Montana’s first time being shut out this season, and 2-1 to Nevada. The Grizzlies had just 10 hits in the two games, nine of them singles.
“I’m proud of these ladies for their response to yesterday,” said coach Melanie Meuchel. “Our pitchers threw very well, again we showed great defense and we settled into who we are on the offensive side.
“We will continue to make strides daily and put it all together. Our athletes are continuing to play really hard for this program and for their teammates and coaches.”
