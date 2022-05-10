MISSOULA — Montana senior shortstop Maygen McGrath, who ranks second in the league in batting average and home runs, was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year on Tuesday, based on voting by the league's coaches.
McGrath, who is batting .386 this season and has a career-high and program-record 15 home runs, becomes Montana's first Big Sky Player of the Year.
The Grizzlies, who take the No. 6 seed into this week's Big Sky tournament in Ogden, Utah, had a pair of All-Big Sky selections in addition to two players who earned honorable mention honors.
McGrath, second team as a junior and also NFCA third-team All-Pacific Region, earned first-team honors, while senior third baseman Kylie Becker was voted second team for the second consecutive season.
Senior first baseman Cami Sellers and sophomore left fielder Elise Ontiveros were named honorable mention for Montana, which takes a 19-25 overall record into the postseason.
McGrath's selection as Player of the Year marks just the second time in Big Sky softball history that the winner of the award did not come from the team that finished atop or tied atop the regular-season standings.
After a slow start to the season – McGrath went 1 for 16 in five games at the season-opening Nor Cal Kickoff – she has batted .427 over the last 39 games. She had a .429 average in 17 Big Sky games.
She hit eight home runs in the month of April, with No. 15 on April 29 against Northern Colorado breaking Delene Colburn's program record of 14 set in 2017.
McGrath has a career batting average of .360. She ranks second in program history in hits (193) and home runs (40), third in runs scored (120) and runs batted in (118).
She has as many home runs (34) since the start of her sophomore season as she's had strikeouts (34).
Becker was recognized for her all-around game. She is a fearless, hard-nosed defender at third base, where she is quick while possessing a strong arm, and a crowd-the-zone presence at the plate, where she has set career highs this season for RBIs and walks, and matched her career high for extra-base hits.
Back on March 11, 21 games into the season, Ontiveros was hitless in nine at-bats.
Then an injury led to a personnel shift in the starting lineup, which had Ontiveros taking over in left field. All she's done in Montana's last 29 games is bat .419. She hit .457 in 17 Big Sky games, best on the team.
Sellers was the Big Sky Conference Top Newcomer and second-team all-league as a sophomore in 2019 after transferring from Boston College. She was first-team All-Big Sky last year as a senior.
Over the summer she reconsidered and decided to return for a fourth year as a Grizzly, her fifth year as a collegiate player.
She will go down as one of the program's top hitters. She has a career average of .337 and ranks in Montana's top five in runs scored (99), hits (189), doubles (48), home runs (28) and runs batted in (122).
Montana will open its pursuit of Big Sky championship No. 2 on Wednesday at noon against No. 3 seed Portland State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.